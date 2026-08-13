/Rekha Gupta inaugurates 2-lane slip road bridge linking Ghazipur Drain to the Hindon Canal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed two-lane slip road bridge connecting the Ghazipur Drain to the Hindon Canal.
The project is expected to provide significant relief to lakhs of commuters from Kondli, Kalyanpuri, Ghazipur and adjoining areas by easing traffic congestion, reducing travel time and improving daily connectivity.
The inauguration was attended by Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, MLAs Ravinder Negi and Ravikant, District President Vijender Dhama, along with public representatives, senior officials, local residents and other dignitaries.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Government is committed to strengthening the city's road infrastructure and enhancing connectivity to ensure smoother, faster and more convenient travel for citizens.
Rekha Gupta said, "The 2-lane slip road bridge from Ghazipur Drain to Hindon Canal is proof of this changing Delhi. This will make the journey easier for lakhs of people and save their valuable time."
बीते डेढ़ वर्षों में हमारी सरकार ने ‘अटकाने, लटकाने और भटकाने’ की पुरानी कार्यसंस्कृति को समाप्त कर विकास को नई गति दी है।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) August 13, 2026
गाज़ीपुर ड्रेन से हिंडन नहर तक 2-लेन स्लिप रोड ब्रिज इसी बदलती दिल्ली का प्रमाण है। इससे लाखों लोगों का सफर सुगम होगा और उनका बहुमूल्य समय बचेगा।… pic.twitter.com/AcTkv5BxuQ
She added that such infrastructure projects are aimed at improving the overall ease of living for every Delhiite.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.