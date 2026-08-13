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Rekha Gupta inaugurates 2-lane slip road bridge linking Ghazipur Drain to the Hindon Canal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a newly constructed two-lane slip road bridge linking the Ghazipur Drain to the Hindon Canal, aimed at easing congestion and improving connectivity for commuters in east Delhi.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
Rekha Gupta inaugurates 2-lane slip road bridge linking Ghazipur Drain to the Hindon Canal

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Rekha Gupta inaugurates 2-lane slip road bridge linking Ghazipur Drain to the Hindon Canal
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