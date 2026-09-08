/Satya Niketan collapse: CM Rekha Gupta announces Rs 5 lakh aid, orders immediate demolition of unsafe adjoining building

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for individuals injured in the fatal Satya Niketan building collapse. During her site inspection and review of ongoing rescue operations, Gupta confirmed that the structurally compromised building immediately adjacent to the collapsed site has been evacuated and will be completely razed.
More details are awaited...
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