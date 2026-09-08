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Satya Niketan collapse: CM Rekha Gupta announces Rs 5 lakh aid, orders immediate demolition of unsafe adjoining building

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced a Rs 5 lakh relief for those injured in the Satya Niketan PG collapse and confirmed that the dangerous adjacent building will be razed.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 11:52 AM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
Satya Niketan collapse: CM Rekha Gupta announces Rs 5 lakh aid, orders immediate demolition of unsafe adjoining building
Image Credit: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and Deputy Mayor Monika Pant visit the site after a building collapsed near Shiv Mandir in Satya Niketan, Moti Bagh, in New Delhi. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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