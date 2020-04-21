Relative of sanitation worker at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19

The relative of a sanitation worker at the Rashtrapati Bhavan has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 but the other family members have tested negative for the deadly virus.

It is to be noted that the person who has tested positive for the coronavirus is not an employee at the Rashtrapati Bhavan but she lives in the sprawling complex. All 125 houses in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex has been put under isolation.

Meanwhile, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India have crossed the 18,000-mark and 590 people have lost their lives. As per the Union Health Ministry’s figures, 945 new cases of coronavirus were reported in these 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in India to 18,601.

The total cases include 14,759 active cases while 3,251 have either been cured or discharged while one has migrated, the ministry said. The Union Health Ministry's figure also includes 77 foreign nationals.

The highest number of confirmed cases in India is from Maharashtra (4,666), followed by Delhi (2,081), Gujarat (1,939), Madhya Pradesh (1,485) and Tamil Nadu (1,520).

The surge in coronavirus COVID-19 infections across the globe doesn't seem to stop as the virus has infected more than 24.7 lakh people until 7 am on Tuesday (April 20, 2020). The virus has taken close to 1,70,042 lives around the world and approximately 24,73,209 people have been tested COVID-19 positive, according to the data released by Johns Hopkins University`s Coronavirus Resource Centre.