Relentless Rains In MP: Indian Army Boosts Flood Relief Mission

The Indian Army has intensified their flood relief operations in Madhya Pradesh amid continuous rainfall in parts of the state, the army officials said

"The Indian Army has launched swift and coordinated flood relief operations across multiple districts under the operational command of MP/PMP Sub Area, 31 Armoured Division, and HQ Central Command," the Indian Army said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (IHQ) of the MoD (Army), the Indian Army conducted relief operations at Shivpuri, Guna, and Ashoknagar and rescued over 100 people.

The ADG-PI wrote on X, "The Indian Army in coordination with SDRF & civil administration is actively engaged in relief and rescue operations at Shivpuri, Guna and Ashoknagar in #MadhyaPradesh to assist those affected by the recent floods. Three Indian Army Flood Relief Columns and three medical teams have been deployed in flood-affected areas and working round the clock."

"Over 100 civilians have been safely rescued so far. Efforts to reach and rescue remaining affected individuals are ongoing. The Indian Army remains committed to providing all necessary assistance to those stranded during this calamity," the X post read. Meanwhile, two people have been killed while 150 people have been rescued as heavy rainfall battered Madhya Pradesh's Guna, a police officer said.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Soni said, "A joint control room of the police and administration has been established. Teams have been formed, and around 150 people have been rescued. Two bodies have been recovered."

"The police have conducted their postmortems and handed over the bodies to their families. The needs of the people are being taken care of," SP Soni said

Guna Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal told ANI that Guna has been receiving continuous rainfall for the past three days, causing a flood-like situation in Fatehgarh and Bamori.

"Guna has been receiving continuous rainfall for the past three days... A flood-like situation arose in many areas, such as Fatehgarh and the Bamori area...Four rescue teams have been deployed in Guna city, and separate teams have been deployed in Fatehgarh and the Bamori area," Collector Kishore Kumar said. He added that teams of the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) began the rescue operations.

"The army, NDRF, and SDRF teams have also arrived. The situation is now under control. We have also been providing relief materials. Two casualties have been reported," he sai

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert in Guna.

