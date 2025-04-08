The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Calcutta High Court’s order directing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the West Bengal government’s decision to create supernumerary posts in the state Staff Selection Commission (SSC) teachers’ appointments.

According to news agency ANI, Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya stated that the top court has said that the order of the Calcutta HC for a CBI probe against the cabinet was 'uncalled for'. Additionally, he also said that SC has clarified that all other orders of the court will continue to be operative, except for the CBI probe order.

The news agency quoted Bhattacharya as saying, "The SC today said that the direction of the HC for a CBI investigation against the cabinet was uncalled for. Therefore, the SC has quashed that part of the order. The CBI now may not carry out an investigation for the cabinet members for the cabinet decision, not the other things. The SC has clarified that all other court orders will continue to be operative except for the direction of the CBI investigation."

Earlier, the apex court had upheld the Calcutta HC's decision to terminate the appointment of over 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff by the state SSC in 2016 for the state-run and aided schools.

The SC found no reason to interfere with the Calcutta HC's order that the services of "tainted" candidates must be terminated and that they should be required to refund any salaries or payments received.

The SC gave its verdict on a petition filed by the state government challenging Calcutta HC's April 2022 order cancelling the recruitment of over 25,000 teachers and other staff for state-run and aided schools.

After the SC upheld the Calcutta HC's decision, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met with the teachers who lost their jobs after the decision and alleged that there is a "conspiracy" going on to destroy the education system.

(with ANI inputs)