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NewsIndiaRelief for parents: Four-month-old Diljot's Rs 2.77 lakh care covered under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna in Punjab
MUKH MANTRI SEHAT YOJNA

Relief for parents: Four-month-old Diljot's Rs 2.77 lakh care covered under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna in Punjab

In the last three months alone, more than 6,000 neonatal cases have been treated under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, reflecting the scheme's growing reach in providing timely medical care to newborns. 

|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Source:
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Relief for parents: Four-month-old Diljot's Rs 2.77 lakh care covered under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna in Punjab

Chandigarh, 8 April 2026: During the launch of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has said, "Worry about the treatment, not the bills. The government will become your pocket." For families like that of four-month-old Diljot, born to Rashpreet Kaur and Bharat Kumar in Abohar, those words have meant everything.

Diljot was diagnosed with a severe infection and a ventricular septal defect (VSD), a hole in the heart that develops before birth. Her parents took her to Bathinda for treatment, their only concern keeping her alive. The cost of intensive care was daunting until the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna stepped in. Diljot received specialised care, including round-the-clock monitoring, and her family did not have to worry about finances for a single day.

"The doctors told me my daughter has a hole in the heart. She was treated at two different hospitals, and the Sehat Card fully covered bills amounting to Rs 2.77 lakhs," said Bharat Kumar, who runs a small salon in Abohar. The scheme, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, ensures that families never have to choose between health and financial hardship. Under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, every mother and newborn can receive up to Rs 10 lakh of cashless treatment annually, whether in government or empanelled private hospitals, from the earliest hours of a child's life.

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Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, "We are conducting programmes in villages to ensure families get timely check-ups and do not delay treatment." In the last three months alone, more than 6,000 neonatal cases have been treated under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, reflecting the scheme's growing reach in providing timely medical care to newborns. The scheme supports treatment for conditions such as low birth weight, premature birth, infections, and other neonatal complications, while strengthening maternal and postnatal healthcare services.

Diljot's case is not an isolated one. Across Punjab, families are bringing newborns for care in the critical early days, reassured that the cost of treatment will not fall on them. At Aggarwal Hospital, Bathinda, a newborn with severe jaundice and respiratory distress received intensive care, with a treatment cost of ₹1 lakh fully covered under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna.

A few days old Mankirat Singh from Gadhaya, Patiala, required care for jaundice and breathing complications. His father, Balwinder Singh, said, "My son was born on March 25 and had a couple of complications. While we were worried about the newborn's health, what worried us more was how we would cover the bills. Thanks to CM Bhagwant Mann's scheme, the treatment cost was fully covered."

Bimla Rani from Kotkapura, Faridkot recently gave birth to a baby requiring neonatal care. Her 18-day-old child is now safely receiving treatment under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, a family member confirmed. These cases reflect a growing trend. Since the launch of Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, more families across Punjab are bringing mothers and newborns to hospitals within the first 72 hours, improving health outcomes and reducing complications that worsen with delay.

The Punjab Government continues to encourage residents to enrol for the Sehat Card at designated centres and through on-ground camps to avail cashless treatment benefits under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna.

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