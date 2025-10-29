Advertisement
Remember 'Freedom 251’ Mobile By Ringing Bells? Its MD Mohit Goel In News Again — This Time Over Rs 3.6 Crore Divorce Settlement

The couple married around ten years ago, but cracks in the relationship reportedly began to appear soon after. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 10:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Ringing Bells Pvt. Ltd., the company that gained nationwide attention for promised launch of the low-cost “Freedom 251” mobile phone, has once again made headlines — this time for his divorce.

According to reports, Goel has paid a total compensation of Rs 3.6 crore to his former wife and her mother as part of a settlement agreement. The settlement includes a condition requiring him to pay Rs 50 lakh to his former mother-in-law, along with a repayment of Rs 30 lakh — the amount said to have been spent on the wedding — with interest, said reports.

The couple married around ten years ago, but cracks in the relationship reportedly began to appear soon after. Goel has alleged that his former wife’s family repeatedly exerted financial pressure on him and filed multiple legal cases, which led him into depression.

After years of legal and personal conflict, the matter has now been resolved through mutual settlement. Legal experts note that the inclusion of the mother-in-law as a recipient of alimony is a rare occurrence in the Indian legal system. As of now, Mohit Goel has declined to issue any official statement regarding the matter.

