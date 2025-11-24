Dharmendra Passes Away: The “He-Man” of Bollywood, Dharmendra — a beloved and veteran actor — passed away on Monday at the age of 89. Tributes have poured in from across the country, as fans, colleagues, and admirers remember his enduring legacy.

Over his illustrious career, Dharmendra starred in more than 300 films and left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Born on December 8, 1935, in the village of Nasrali in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, he rose from humble beginnings to become a cultural icon whose work will continue to inspire generations.

According to an IANS report, Dharmendra — a young man from Punjab who entered the Hindi film industry after a national talent hunt — was extremely excited when his first producer told him to wait for his signing amount. He eagerly expected it to be a big sum. However, he only ended up with a modest stipend, and that too, from what was available in the producer's pockets.

Recalling the incident almost two decades later, Dharmendra revealed that all he managed to get then was Rs. 51. The Bollywood 'He-Man' said he had signed 'Shola Aur Shabnam' first and then T.M. Bihari's 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere'. However, as it happened that the latter was released first and hence became his debut film.

As an excited Dharmendra reached the studio, Bihari and one of his associates asked him to wait outside a cabin as they went in for a discussion among themselves before signing him on.

"I sat there in a buoyant mood, waiting for them to come out and offer me an advance of at least 500 rupees. Can you guess the amount that I received in the end? No? Then here it is – all of 51 rupees! This is how it transpired: first, Mr Bihari emptied his pockets and 17 rupees materialised. Mr Thakkar was next to do the same, following which the aggregate amount of 51 rupees was handed over to me," according to IANS, the star wrote in an article titled 'Mera Bachpan Aur Jawaani', published in Urdu film magazine 'Ruby' in May 1977 (as translated in Yasir Abbasi's 'Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Urdu Memoirs of Cinema Legends').

Dharmendra's Film Career

Dharmendra became the heartthrob of the 1960s, pairing with legendary actresses like Nutan, Mala Sinha, and Meena Kumari. His image as a romantic hero was defined by his good looks, charming smile, and expressive eyes, which won over audiences.

As his career progressed, Dharmendra went on to give iconic blockbusters like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Yaadon Ki Baraat, and many more.

(with IANS inputs)