Remembering Indira Gandhi

India's "Iron Lady" October 31, 1984, marks a somber day in Indian history. On this day, Indira Gandhi, India's first and to date only female Prime Minister, was assassinated by her own bodyguards at her New Delhi residence. The event sent shockwaves across the nation and the world, leaving a legacy that is both celebrated for its strength and debated for its controversies.

Her Life In Politics

A Life in Politics Born Indira Nehru on November 19, 1917, she was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister. Growing up in a politically charged environment, she was deeply involved in the freedom struggle and national politics from a young age. She served as Prime Minister in two separate tenures: from January 1966 to March 1977, and again from January 1980 until her death in October 1984.

Her leadership was characterized by a fierce determination and political acumen that earned her the nickname the "Iron Lady of India".

Key Contributions and Legacy Indira Gandhi's time in office was marked by several landmark decisions and achievements:

• 1971 War and Creation of Bangladesh: Her decisive leadership during the India-Pakistan War of 1971 led to a significant military victory and the birth of Bangladesh, a moment that cemented her formidable image.

• Green Revolution : She oversaw the agricultural reforms that helped India achieve self-sufficiency in food grain production.

• Nationalization of Banks : A major economic reform aimed at social welfare and poverty alleviation, giving the government greater control over financial institutions.

• "Garibi Hatao" (Abolish Poverty) Campaign : A popular slogan and campaign focused on uplifting the underprivileged masses.

• Pokhran Nuclear Test : Under her leadership, India conducted its first nuclear test in 1974, asserting itself as a significant global player.

A Shock For India

Controversies and Assassination Despite her achievements, her tenure was not without controversy. The imposition of a state of Emergency from 1975 to 1977, during which civil liberties were suspended and political opponents imprisoned, remains a contentious part of her legacy.

The events leading to her death stemmed from Operation Blue Star in June 1984, a military action ordered by Gandhi to remove Sikh militants from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The operation angered many in the Sikh community, leading to the decision by two of her Sikh bodyguards, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, to assassinate her in retaliation.

In her last public speech on October 30, 1984, just a day before her death, she remarked, "I am here today, I may not be here tomorrow... when I die, every drop of my blood will invigorate India and strengthen it".

Her death anniversary is a day for the nation to remember her complex legacy, her significant contributions to modern India, and the turbulent times that defined her era.