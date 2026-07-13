His demise has prompted tributes from across the country. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Dr. Subhash Chandra, recalling an emotional meeting with his father in Delhi, said they had shared heartfelt conversations and tears. He also said that he wished to celebrate his father's final journey as a festival, reflecting the values and inspiration he drew from him throughout his life.