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Remembering Nand Kishore Goenka: The life, legacy and values of Dr. Subhash Chandra's father

Though he stayed away from business, he devoted his life to social causes and cow welfare. He consistently urged future generations to pursue success in business while remaining committed to serving the nation. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 11:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
Remembering Nand Kishore Goenka: The life, legacy and values of Dr. Subhash Chandra's father
Image Credit: Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra.

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