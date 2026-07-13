The Essel family is mourning the loss of its senior-most member and guiding force, Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Essel Group Chairman Dr. Subhash Chandra, who passed away in Mumbai at 12 noon at the age of 96.
A lifelong social worker and dedicated advocate of national service and cow welfare, Goenka's mortal remains have been kept at his Marine Drive residence in Mumbai for people to pay their last respects before being flown to his ancestral hometown of Hisar in Haryana.
#DNAमित्रों | 96 वर्ष की उम्र में नंद किशोर गोयनका जी का निधन,नंद किशोर गोयनका की 'समाज-सेवा' का विश्लेषण#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #ShriNandkishoreGoenka #Mumbai #Tribute | #ZeeNews @subhashchandra@rahulsinhatv pic.twitter.com/xRFUXX6ATQ— Zee News (@ZeeNews) July 13, 2026
His final rites will be performed at Goenka Udyan in Agroha Dham on July 15.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of Shri Nand Kishore Goenka’s life and legacy, highlighting his decades-long commitment to nation-building, social service and the upliftment of society.
The programme examined how his work extended far beyond his family, leaving a lasting impact on the Vaishya community, Agroha Dham, and several public welfare initiatives.
Born on September 28, 1930, Nand Kishore Goenka was a dedicated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer who held several important responsibilities within the organisation.
Though he stayed away from business, he devoted his life to social causes and cow welfare. He consistently urged future generations to pursue success in business while remaining committed to serving the nation and preserving the tradition of Gau Seva.
Goenka played a key role in uniting the Vaishya community through the Agroha Vikas Trust and spearheaded the transformation of the once-neglected Agroha Dham. Under his leadership, grand temples dedicated to Mahalakshmi, Saraswati, and Maharaja Agrasen were built.
He also helped establish Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, which today provides affordable, world-class healthcare to lakhs of patients from three states. In addition, he laid the foundation of a modern gaushala at Agroha Dham, where abandoned cows receive free treatment and Panchgavya-based scientific research is carried out to promote cow welfare and strengthen the rural economy.
His demise has prompted tributes from across the country. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.
Dr. Subhash Chandra, recalling an emotional meeting with his father in Delhi, said they had shared heartfelt conversations and tears. He also said that he wished to celebrate his father's final journey as a festival, reflecting the values and inspiration he drew from him throughout his life.
Though Nand Kishore Goenka is no longer among us, his contributions to national service, social welfare and cow protection continue to inspire generations. His vision, embodied in the development of Agroha Dham and its institutions, remains a lasting testament to a life dedicated to public service.
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