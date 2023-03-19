'Reminds Of Indira Gandhi's Regime...': Ashok Gehlot's Slip Of Tongue On Delhi Police Notice To Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today sent a 10-point preliminary reply to the Delhi Police's notice related to his remarks made in Kashmir. A Delhi Police team on Sunday queried Gandhi at his residence over his remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that 'women are still being sexually assaulted' and asked him to provide information about the "victims" to take up their complaints, officials said. In his response, Rahul Gandhi questioned the process adopted by authorities and the sudden urgency in taking action 45 days after his "women still being sexually assaulted" remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Centre while defending Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot compared the Delhi Police notice to the time of Indira Gandhi's regime. "Despite Rahul Gandhi told that he will reply to the notice, the Police reached his house. This reminds us of the time of Indira Gandhi. When such things happened during Indira Gandhi’s tenure, everyone knows what were the results," said Gehlot.

"यह याद दिलाता है इंदिरा गांधी का ज़माना, जब इस तरह की हरकतें हुआ करती थीं।"



इंदिरा गांधी द्वारा लगायी गयी इमरजेंसी के दौरान देश ने कैसे-कैसे जुल्म सहे थे और किस तरह संविधान की धज्जियाँ उड़ाकर लोकतंत्र का गला घोंटा गया था, राजस्थान के सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने आज इस सच को स्वीकार लिया। pic.twitter.com/TWD5hl8ULF — BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) March 19, 2023

He said that the Delhi Police went to Rahul Gandhi’s residence despite the Congress MP seeking 8-10 days to file the reply. "It’s impossible to believe that without the direction of the ruling government, the Delhi Police can take such actions," said Gehlot at a Congress press conference in Delhi.

Addressing a joint press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh and national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the move was a clear case of "vendetta, intimidation and harassment" to create an atmosphere against the former Congress chief.

Gehlot warned that the central dispensation was setting a bad precedent by registering cases on statements of opposition leaders made during political campaigns, adding that the BJP leaders, including Union ministers, could face similar action over remarks made in states not ruled by it.

Gehlot said, "Sunday's incident is not an ordinary episode. People of the country are watching it and will not forgive you. They are fascist people."

The Rajasthan Chief Minister said that this was happening for the first time in the country`s history of 75 years that a politician has been questioned on the basis of such a case. "Hitler was also popular earlier, but only after that the situation changed in Germany. Today, they have created the fear of ED, CBI, I-T everywhere. Constitutional institutions like the judiciary and Election Commission are under pressure. Where is democracy then?" he asked. (With agency inputs)