Amid the controversy involving a clash between special officers attached to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi, a copy of the complaint submitted by the Deputy Chief Minister’s officer alleging that the Chief Minister's aide tried to assault him with boots has gone viral on social media.

The complaint, dated July 22, was filed by H. Anjaneya, Special Officer to the Dy CM and Deputy Coordinator with the Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi. In it, Anjaneya accuses C. Mohan Kumar, Assistant Resident Commissioner (Grade-2), of threatening him in front of staff members, claiming he would take off his boots and assault him.

Mohan Kumar is also serving as the special officer to Siddaramaiah.

In his complaint, Anjaneya stated: "Mohan Kumar has been obstructing me from performing my duties ever since I joined service. He told me that he would remove his boots and thrash me in his chamber. He even attempted to attack me outside his chamber in the presence of staff member Pramila and others. I am a Group B officer and currently serving as the Special Officer to the Dy CM. If anything happens to me - if I meet with an accident or face any harm - Mohan Kumar should be held responsible."

He further alleged, "If his service records are examined, it will reveal that he had previously assaulted one M.M. Joshi. With the arrogance of being the Special Officer to the CM, he wants the administration to function according to his whims. Though I am a senior in service, during his tenure, he prevented me from working even as an in-charge accountant."

Anjaneya has requested a departmental inquiry against Mohan Kumar, citing issues related to obstruction of duty, denial of promotions, the use of abusive language, and attempted assault.

The incident involving special officers attached to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar clashing at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi has sparked a fresh debate over the leadership tussle within the Congress. The Karnataka BJP has stated that the ongoing slugfest between the CM and Dy CM has crossed all limits

Commenting on the development, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said on Saturday that Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have completely lost control over Karnataka.

“The public slugfest between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar has crossed every limit, from backroom politics to open threats in Karnataka Bhavan, Delhi,” he said.

Ashoka further added, "If this is the state of governance, how can anyone trust the Congress-led government in Karnataka to run the state? This power struggle isn’t just embarrassing, it’s dangerous."

"The Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps are tearing into each other, settling scores round after round, while the so-called high command sits helpless in Delhi, leaving Karnataka leaderless and adrift," Ashoka remarked.

"Karnataka deserves better than this circus and anarchy," he concluded.