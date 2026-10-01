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‘Remove security and see who becomes a scared cat’: Yogi hits back at SC criticism of UP Police

The Supreme Court came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh Police over an FIR, questioning why a man allegedly caught at the spot was listed as “unknown” and saying, “We might as well disband the UP Police.”

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
‘Remove security and see who becomes a scared cat’: Yogi hits back at SC criticism of UP Police
Image Credit: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: ANI)

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