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‘Removed in error’: Meta apologises after brief blocking of PM Modi's video on Facebook

The nearly three-minute video was posted late at night last Thursday, in which PM directly adressed students over the NEET paper leak irregularities. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
‘Removed in error’: Meta apologises after brief blocking of PM Modi's video on Facebook
Image Credit: Screengrab of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message on measures to curb examination paper leaks. (IANS)

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