/'Removed Pradhan to save Pradhan Mantri': Akhilesh Yadav targets govt during paper leak bill debate

"We have also seen times where they were not allowed to sit on dharna. For years and years, people sat on dharna; their voices were not heard. Delhi was surrounded by farmers once... And the government felt that an election was coming; then the government took back all three black laws. When the government gets panicked, gets scared, then it accepts (the demands). That is why that slogan often comes to my mind -- 'The government yields; it just takes someone to make it yield'," he added.