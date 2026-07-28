/'Removed Pradhan to save Pradhan Mantri': Akhilesh Yadav targets govt during paper leak bill debate

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the recent student movement over examination irregularities forced the Centre to concede to public pressure, saying the country's youth had shown that a determined campaign could make the government change course.
Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Yadav said the government's initial response to the protests over the alleged NEET paper leak reflected arrogance before it eventually bowed to mounting public pressure.
"We were watching the protest. The government was arrogant in the belief that it would not bow down. After the win, youngsters raised a slogan -- 'sarkaar jhukti hai, jhukane wala chahiye' (The government yields; it just takes someone to make it yield). The youngsters know how to make the government yield," he said.
The SP chief argued that the Centre had ultimately accepted several demands raised by the protesters, including the resignation of the then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, but questioned why those decisions had not been formally placed before Parliament.
"The government had to bow down, and they agreed to make the Minister resign. The government has agreed to several points (presented by the protesters), but we don't know why it is not presenting it before the House," he said.
Taking a swipe at the government over the reception accorded to Pradhan after his resignation, Yadav remarked that the move had diverted attention from the larger issues.
"However, how relieved he must be when he got to know what kind of a problem he diverted. They removed a Pradhan to save Pradhan Mantri," he quipped.
Congratulating the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, Yadav said students had achieved through unity what, according to him, the government's political campaigns could not.
"Who knows how many crores they (the government) spent on their negative politics. However, I would like to thank the new generation for their morale and unity; the way they campaigned, the government had to bow down," he said.
He also expressed hope that the Centre would implement all the demands raised by the protesters.
Referring to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which led the agitation, Yadav said the campaign had begun as satire but developed into a nationwide movement that compelled the government to allow demonstrations.
"The movement, which started as a 'joke', became so serious that the government became democratic and allowed them to sit on dharna," he said.
Drawing parallels with the farmers' protests, the Kannauj MP argued that governments often respond only when sustained public pressure leaves them with little choice.
"We have also seen times where they were not allowed to sit on dharna. For years and years, people sat on dharna; their voices were not heard. Delhi was surrounded by farmers once... And the government felt that an election was coming; then the government took back all three black laws. When the government gets panicked, gets scared, then it accepts (the demands). That is why that slogan often comes to my mind -- 'The government yields; it just takes someone to make it yield'," he added.
Questioning the need for fresh amendments to the anti-paper leak law, Yadav noted that Parliament had already passed legislation in 2024 and asked why examination papers were still being leaked in 2026.
"It's not like just 1-2 papers were leaked. This was a movement where not only students, but parents also joined. If we consider that 20 lakh children wrote the exam, and we add their family members to it- grandparents, parents, and any family member- then 5 crore people were affected... But this first movement saw that parents also joined," he said.
Seeking a response from the government, he added, "If I am wrong, let the Home Minister come to the House and clarify."
Yadav also referred to allegations surrounding donations at the Ram Temple, questioning the government's ability to secure examination systems. "How can those who couldn't protect temple donations stop paper leaks?" he asked.
He further alleged that examination papers had continued to leak in Uttar Pradesh. "A big state like UP, from where the Prime Minister gets elected, even there, the paper is leaking," he said.
The SP president also questioned the government's decision to outsource functions of the National Testing Agency (NTA), raising concerns about accountability. "I hope you have not mistaken 'accountability' as the ability to fill accounts," he remarked.
"The Opposition is afraid that the whole government will soon be outsourced. The organisation that must be most trustworthy are also being outsourced," he added.
Yadav also criticised the BJP government over the closure of primary schools, claiming that more than one lakh schools had shut across the country, including 26,300 in Uttar Pradesh. He questioned why Class 10 and 12 examination papers continued to leak despite the existing law.
Concluding his speech, Yadav compared the police response to the recent student protests in Delhi with the Emergency, alleging that the use of tear gas and force against demonstrators reflected a similar atmosphere of suppression.
"I have not seen the Emergency, but Delhi witnessed similar injustice during the recent protests," he said.
(With IANS inputs)
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