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  • /'Removed Pradhan to save Pradhan Mantri': Akhilesh Yadav targets govt during paper leak bill debate

'Removed Pradhan to save Pradhan Mantri': Akhilesh Yadav targets govt during paper leak bill debate

Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Yadav said the government's initial response to the protests over the alleged NEET paper leak reflected arrogance before it eventually bowed to mounting public pressure.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
'Removed Pradhan to save Pradhan Mantri': Akhilesh Yadav targets govt during paper leak bill debate
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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