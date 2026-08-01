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Nepali mountaineer Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja confirmed dead after avalanche on PoK peak

Purja gained worldwide fame in 2019 by climbing all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks in just over six months. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
Nepali mountaineer Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja confirmed dead after avalanche on PoK peak
Image Credit: @dna/X

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