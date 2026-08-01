/Nepali mountaineer Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja confirmed dead after avalanche on PoK peak

Renowned Nepali mountaineer Nirmal ‘Nimsdai’ Purja, one of the world’s most celebrated high-altitude climbers, has died after a devastating avalanche. Famous for his record-breaking ascents of the world's highest peaks, has been declared dead following a major avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan's Karakoram range.
Purja was leading an international expedition on the 8,047-metre mountain when the avalanche hit on July 30. The disaster also claimed the lives of fellow Nepali climbers Pur Bahadur Gurung, known as Yukta, and Nima Sherpa, along with other members of the expedition.
His expedition company, Elite Exped, confirmed the tragic news on August 1 via an official statement. The company also reported the deaths of fellow Nepali climbers Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa, along with other team members.
The team consisted of around 10 climbers from several countries, including Nepal, Pakistan, Oman, the United States, and China. Rescue efforts involving helicopters, drones, and ground teams were launched but were hampered by harsh weather and dangerous terrain. Bodies were located and recovered in the days following the avalanche.
Born in Nepal’s Dhaulagiri region, Purja spent 16 years in the military, including service with the British Gurkhas and the UK’s elite Special Boat Service. He only turned seriously to mountaineering in 2012, after trekking to Everest Base Camp during military leave.
His name became synonymous with extraordinary speed and endurance at extreme altitude. In 2018, he climbed Everest, Lhotse and Makalu within just five days.
A year later, he achieved what became his defining feat, climbing all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks in just over six months. His record-breaking journey, known as Project Possible, transformed him into a global mountaineering icon and was later chronicled in the Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.
At the time of his final expedition, Purja was pursuing another extraordinary goal: becoming the first person to climb all 14 eight-thousanders twice, without supplemental oxygen.
Broad Peak was not originally part of his plan. But after realising that climbing the mountain would leave only Cho Oyu to complete a second ascent of all 14 peaks, Purja decided to take on the challenge.
For a climber who repeatedly spoke about competing only with his own limits, Broad Peak became his final ascent.
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