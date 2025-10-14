Advertisement
Renowned Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Oct 14, 2025
Renowned Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025Photo Credit: ANI

Renowned singer Maithili Thakur officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, just weeks before the Bihar state assembly elections. Her induction into the party took place in the presence of the BJP’s state president, Dilip Jaiswal.

Speaking to ANI earlier in the day, Thakur said, "I will do whatever I am told to do. Contesting the election is not my goal, I will do whatever the party tells me to..." She also acknowledged the progress made in Bihar under the NDA government, stating, "I have seen the developments brought about by NDA in Bihar..."

Earlier this week, Thakur had expressed her willingness to enter politics and even contest in the upcoming election, if the party chose to field her as a candidate.

When asked about her preference for a constituency, she cited her strong ties to both Madhubani and Darbhanga. “My grandmother’s village is in Madhubani, and my maternal grandmother’s village is in Darbhanga. People from both places love me equally. But ultimately, it will be the party’s decision,” she said.

Thakur also named Prime Minister Narendra Modi as her favorite political leader. “I have been listening to his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and live speeches for years, which always inspired me,” she added.

The Bihar Assembly elections, covering all 243 seats, are scheduled for 6 and 11 November, with counting set to take place on 14 November. The BJP has already announced its first list of 71 candidates.

