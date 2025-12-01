Renuka Chowdhury Enters Parliament With Dog, Sparks Row With Remark ‘Those Who Bite Sit Inside’ | Video

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury triggered a political stir on Monday after arriving at Parliament with a stray puppy, drawing criticism from the BJP over alleged security breaches. Chowdhury said she had picked up the dog after witnessing a collision between a scooter and a car, claiming the animal was wandering dangerously close to traffic.

Explaining her decision, she said, “Is there any law? I was on my way. A scooter collided with a car. This little puppy was wandering on the road. I thought it would get hit. So I picked it up, put it in the car, came to Parliament, and sent it back. The car left, and so did the dog.”

Rejecting suggestions of a security lapse, the Congress leader dismissed the controversy as needless. “What’s the point of this discussion? The real ones who bite are sitting in Parliament. They run the government. We take care of a mute animal, and this has become a big issue,” she remarked. She further added, “Does the government have nothing else to do? I sent the dog home and told them to keep it there... We don’t talk about those who sit in Parliament and bite us every day.”

The BJP, however, demanded accountability. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal criticised Chowdhury’s conduct, saying, “Special privileges do not allow anyone to flout rules or bring pets into the House. There must be accountability.”

The incident unfolded on the opening day of the winter session, which saw the Lok Sabha adjourned just 15 minutes after convening as opposition MPs protested over alleged electoral irregularities linked to the SIR exercise.

In the Rajya Sabha, proceedings were adjourned until 2 pm after members discussed the motion to felicitate the newly appointed chairperson, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan.