'Repeatedly verbally abused me inside LS': TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh's letter to Om Birla against Kalyan Banerjee

Four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, on Thursday, wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking his permission to file an official complaint against Kalyan Banerjee, the Chief Whip of her own party in the Lower House of Parliament and also a four-time MP.

In her letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Gosh Dastidar, a medical practitioner in private life, has accused Banerjee of misconduct within the Lok Sabha, along with instances of showing disrespect towards fellow Trinamool Congress MPs.

She has also sought necessary disciplinary action against Banerjee for charges of alleged misconduct.

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"I seek your permission to lodge a formal complain to you for redressal against Lok Sabha member of AlTC Kalyan kaneige, who has repeatedly verbally abused me inside the Lok Sabha. This misogyny has been against many lady members and needs to be punished," she wrote.

The development surfaced just a day after Gosh Dastidar, on Wednesday, tendered her resignation from all the organisational posts in the party with immediate effect.

In that letter, she also indirectly attacked Banerjee, who had recently replaced her as the Trinamool Congress Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha.

"There is no point in holding a post when the indecent behaviour of another uneducated, rude party MP towards a woman MP cannot be stopped, and the cooperation and sympathy of the senior leadership of the party cannot be obtained," Gosh Dastidar claimed in her resignation letter that she submitted to the Trinamool's state president in West Bengal, Subrata Bakshi, on Wednesday.

However, in the same letter, she stressed that she would continue to operate as an ordinary member of Trinamool Congress.

Ghosh Dastidar, earlier, resigned from the post of Trinamool’s organisational district President for Barasat, the Lok Sabha seat in North 24 Parganas district, where she has been an elected MP for four terms since 2009.

The difference between Gosh Dastidar and the party leadership started soon after the results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were declared, with Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee replacing her as Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha.

Following this, Gosh Dastidar made an anguished and suggestive post on social media. "Known her since 76, started the journey in 84. Today I am rewarded for four decades of loyalty," she posted.