'Reply In Manner, Not Like This': Indian Manager Grills Sick Employee Over Lack Of 'Sir'

New Delhi: A bizarre text exchange between an Indian manager and his employee has gone viral on Reddit, sparking a conversation about hierarchy and communication norms in Indian workplaces.

The controversy began when the employee informed his manager that he would be taking a sick day due to an upset stomach. The message, which was polite and straightforward, read, “Good morning. I wanted to let you know that I am feeling a bit unwell today due to an upset stomach, probably from something I ate yesterday. I’ve applied for leave on the [redacted] app and informed [redacted] also.”

However, the manager responded curtly, “Need only today’s update… Yesterday is gone.”

When the employee admitted he didn’t understand the message, the manager clarified, “I don’t need anything related to yesterday [sic].” Still confused, the employee sought further clarification, prompting the manager to suddenly shift the conversation, “If you’re here to work.. You should be punctual and do your duty. Plan accordingly. Next week onwards, prepare the…”

(The remainder of the message was redacted for confidentiality.)

The employee replied with a casual, “Aa ok,” which further irked the manager. “Reply in a good manner,” he demanded.

When the employee politely asked, “I’m sorry, but may I know what did I say with no manner,” the manager explained, “You can say ok sir.”

He then went on to critique the employee’s choice of words, “And you have to inform me… not let me know. Try using good words when communicating with a senior manager.”

Despite his grammatical and syntactical mistakes, the manager insisted the employee was being disrespectful. He continued, “You don’t know how to inform in a polite way.”

He even gave an example of how the message should have been worded, “I want to inform you sir…”

Reddit Reacts

The exchange was posted in the popular ‘Indian Workplace’ subreddit, where it quickly sparked debate. Many users zeroed in on the fact that the manager seemed primarily upset about not being addressed as “sir.”

One Redditor wrote, “Depends on how fragile the 'adults' you're working with. Unpopular opinion, but I'd say to observe and use sir when you notice other people using sir, ma'am in emails. It's not worth it picking these fights with such people.”

Another said, “Never understood this sir/ma'am culture in some Indian companies.”

A user who had worked in multinational corporations (MNCs) added, “Worked in only MNC's since the start of my career and still do, and the only managers who like being called sir and ma'am are the ones in India.”

Many pointed out that international companies typically discourage this kind of hierarchical language, calling it outdated and unnecessary, yet it remains common in traditional Indian corporate environments.