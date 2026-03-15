Report claims Chinese missiles used by Pakistan failed against Indian Defence systems during Op Sindoor

Chinese-made missile systems deployed by Pakistan reportedly failed to counter India’s strikes during Operation Sindoor, raising fresh questions about the effectiveness of Beijing’s defence technology, according to a recent report cited by the American newspaper The Hill.

The operation was carried out by India on May 7-8 last year following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. Described as a targeted and non-escalatory tri-service mission, the operation aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir.

According to the report, Chinese missile systems used by Pakistan struggled to track or intercept Indian strikes over four consecutive days of operations.

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“Since May of last year, serious concerns have been raised about the HQ-9B’s inadequacy. In India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, the Chinese missiles were soundly defeated for four consecutive days. They were unable to defend, destroy or track anything,” the report said.

The Chinese HQ-9B surface-to-air missile system, often presented as a rival to advanced Western air-defence systems, reportedly failed to intercept Indian missiles or aircraft during the conflict. Analysts say the system’s performance has also drawn scrutiny in other regions, including Venezuela and Iran.

While Chinese systems such as the JY-27A radar and HQ-9B missiles have often been showcased in military parades, the report claimed that their battlefield performance did not match expectations, describing them as appearing “blind, deaf and mute” during actual combat situations.

In contrast, India reportedly relied on a layered air-defence network during Operation Sindoor. This included the long-range S-400 Triumf system, known in India as “Sudarshan”, and the indigenous Akash missile system for medium-range threats.

These systems successfully intercepted incoming Pakistani aircraft, drones and missiles, according to the report.

The Hill further described the HQ-9B, also known as “Red Flag 9”, as being modelled partly on the American Patriot missile system and Russia’s S-300 air defence system. Although designed to track and engage multiple targets at once, analysts said the system failed to demonstrate those capabilities in combat.

The report also cited earlier incidents where Chinese radar systems reportedly failed to detect aircraft entering Venezuelan airspace during a US-led operation. It added that Iran’s defence network, which included Chinese-supplied systems, also struggled during Operation Epic Fury, in which US strikes reportedly killed Ali Khamenei and several senior military officers.

According to the report, these episodes have dented confidence in Chinese military hardware among countries that invested heavily in such systems. Nations including Egypt, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Iran have spent billions on Chinese air-defence technology, but the systems’ performance in recent conflicts has sparked doubts about their reliability.

The developments, the report concluded, have also drawn attention in Taiwan, where analysts are closely watching China’s military capabilities amid rising regional tensions.

(With IANS inputs)