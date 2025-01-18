Advertisement
Republic Day 2025: Curbs On Flight Operations At Delhi Airport Till Jan 26

Details about the impact of the curbs on the earlier scheduled flights of various airlines could not be immediately ascertained.

|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2025, 08:06 PM IST|Source: PTI
Delhi airport operator DIAL on Saturday said there will be no flight arrivals and departures between 10.20 am and 12.45 pm for the next eight days till January 26 in view of the Republic Day week.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

"As per the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued for Republic Day week from 19th to 26th Jan 2025, no flights would be arriving or departing from Delhi Airport between 10:20 AM to 12:45 PM IST," DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) also advised passengers to check with the airlines concerned for the updated flight information.

