Republic Day 2025: IMD Issues Alert For Fog In Several States; Delhi To Witness Clear Skies During Parade

Today's Weather Update: As the country gears up to celebrate Republic Day on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, and Mizoram, due to dense fog. The IMD has also predicted a cold wave in regions like Bihar, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana, with temperatures expected to drop significantly on January 26.

Delhi Weather Update

Delhi witnesses a grand celebration on Republic Day, with the parade scheduled to take place at Kartavya Path. Crowds have already begun gathering at the venue. According to the weather forecast, the national capital is expected to experience mist in most areas during the morning, with no rain expected. The sky will remain mainly clear, accompanied by light winds with speeds up to 10 km/h. As per the IMD, Delhi's temperature on Sunday, January 26, is likely to range between 22-24 maximum degrees Celsius and a minimum of 6-8 degrees Celsius.