Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2849022https://zeenews.india.com/india/republic-day-2025-imd-issues-alert-for-fog-in-several-states-delhi-to-witness-clear-skies-during-parade-2849022.html
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Republic Day 2025: IMD Issues Alert For Fog In Several States; Delhi To Witness Clear Skies During Parade

IMD issues yellow alert for dense fog in several states; Delhi to have clear skies, mild temperatures on Republic Day.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2025, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Republic Day 2025: IMD Issues Alert For Fog In Several States; Delhi To Witness Clear Skies During Parade Image: ANI

Today's Weather Update: As the country gears up to celebrate Republic Day on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, and Mizoram, due to dense fog. The IMD has also predicted a cold wave in regions like Bihar, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana, with temperatures expected to drop significantly on January 26.

Delhi Weather Update

Delhi witnesses a grand celebration on Republic Day, with the parade scheduled to take place at Kartavya Path. Crowds have already begun gathering at the venue. According to the weather forecast, the national capital is expected to experience mist in most areas during the morning, with no rain expected. The sky will remain mainly clear, accompanied by light winds with speeds up to 10 km/h. As per the IMD, Delhi's temperature on Sunday, January 26, is likely to range between 22-24 maximum degrees Celsius and a minimum of 6-8 degrees Celsius.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK