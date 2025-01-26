Republic Day 2025: IMD Issues Alert For Fog In Several States; Delhi To Witness Clear Skies During Parade
IMD issues yellow alert for dense fog in several states; Delhi to have clear skies, mild temperatures on Republic Day.
Trending Photos
Today's Weather Update: As the country gears up to celebrate Republic Day on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, and Mizoram, due to dense fog. The IMD has also predicted a cold wave in regions like Bihar, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana, with temperatures expected to drop significantly on January 26.
Delhi Weather Update
Delhi witnesses a grand celebration on Republic Day, with the parade scheduled to take place at Kartavya Path. Crowds have already begun gathering at the venue. According to the weather forecast, the national capital is expected to experience mist in most areas during the morning, with no rain expected. The sky will remain mainly clear, accompanied by light winds with speeds up to 10 km/h. As per the IMD, Delhi's temperature on Sunday, January 26, is likely to range between 22-24 maximum degrees Celsius and a minimum of 6-8 degrees Celsius.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv