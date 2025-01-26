Republic Day 2025: As India celebrated its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, the nation witnessed the strength and prowess of the Indian Army with cutting-edge technologies including weapon systems and missiles.

During the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, the Indian Army showcased its cutting-edge advanced technologies. In line with the display of its missiles and weapon systems, the detachment of BrahMos Missile from the 344 Missile Regiment, was led by Captain Suraj Singh.

BrahMos, a supersonic, high-precision cruise missile, is renowned for its impressive range of 400 kilometres. This missile has the remarkable capability to strike deep inside enemy territory with unparalleled precision and devastating effect.

#RepublicDay: BrahMos missile, Pinaka multi-launcher rocket system, BM-21 Agnibaan, a 122 mm Multiple Barrel Rocket Launcher, Akash Weapon System being displayed during 76th #RepublicDay Parade on Kartavya Path, in Delhi



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/FFvAl9l1MR — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

The 344 Missile Regiment is the youngest unit within the BrahMos fraternity, having been raised in 2015 under the leadership of its first Commanding Officer, Colonel Jai Prakash Singh. The regiment has achieved numerous milestones and 'Firsts' in its short yet impressive history.

Among its notable achievements is the induction of 12 X 12 TATRA vehicles across the challenging Zojila Pass for deployment in Eastern Ladakh, as well as the handling of maintenance-critical assets like live combat missiles in extreme weather conditions.

The regiment also conducted a practice launch in October 2023 at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, marking the first time a combat article was fired by a BrahMos Regiment in steep dive mode.

With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the 344 Missile Regiment operates under the motto 'Sabse Aage Sabse Tez', meaning 'Always Ahead, Always Fast', reflecting its dedication to maintaining the cutting edge of defense technology and operational readiness.

The detachment of the indigenous rocket system - 'Pinaka Multi Launcher Rocket System' from the 301 Rocket Regiment (Pinaka) was led by Lieutenant Tushar Tomar.

It is indigenously developed and is named after the mythological bow of Lord Shiva. Pinaka exemplifies immense destructive power and long-range precision.

As one of the most advanced rocket systems globally, the fully automated 214 mm Pinaka MLRS battery can deliver a salvo of 72 Rockets on the target upto 75 km in 44 seconds.

The 301 Rocket Regiment, raised on December 5, 1959 as the 30 Heavy Mortar Regiment, has a rich legacy of valor and professionalism.

Over 65 years, the regiment has participated in key operations, including Operation Vijay, Operation Khukri in Sierra Leone (UN Mission), and Operation Rakshak along the Line of Control.

Recognized for its excellence, the regiment has earned two Sena Medals, four Chief of Army Staff Commendations, one Vice Chief of Army Staff Commendation, and 14 GOCin-C Commendations.

It was also honored with the GOC-in-C Northern Command Unit Appreciation on Army Day 2022. With the motto 'Veeravel Vetrivel'-- Victorious Spear, Courageous Spear--the 301 Rocket Regiment continues to be a pillar of strength and precision in the Indian Army.

The formidable BM-21 AGNIBAAN, a 122 mm Multiple Barrel Rocket Launcher has been a crucial part of Indian Artillery since the 1970s. This impressive display was led by Captain Manoj Choniyal of the 213 Rocket Regiment.

Known for its devastating firepower, the BM-21 Agnibaan has proven its worth in numerous operations, most notably during the 1999 Kargil War, where its ability to deliver a salvo of 40 rockets in just 20 seconds played a key role in neutralizing enemy positions on high-altitude ridges.

With a range of up to 40 kilometers, it remains a vital asset for targeting enemy positions, logistics hubs, and troop concentrations. Initially mounted on the Ural-3750 truck platform, the BM-21 underwent a significant upgrade, transitioning to the indigenously developed Ashok Leyland Super Stallion platform.

This upgrade enhanced mobility, increased payload capacity, and streamlined maintenance, aligning with India's Make in India initiative and showcasing the nation's push for self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

The 213 Rocket Regiment, raised in 1981 under Lieutenant Colonel SK Chowdhary, has a distinguished history of participating in key operations, including Op Parakram, Op Rakshak, Op Meghdoot, Op Trident, and Op Snow Leopard in Eastern Ladakh.

The regiment's contributions have earned it three unit citations, underscoring its dedication to national security. As the BM-21 Agnibaan rolls past the saluting dais, it stands as a symbol of strength, innovation, and the valor of Indian Artillery.

This impressive display by the Indian Army highlighted the army's commitment to innovation and self-reliance in defence manufacturing, depicting India's growing capabilities in developing advanced indigenous defence technologies.

(With ANI Inputs)