New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) made its presence felt at the 76th Republic Day Parade with its tableau titled "Raksha Kavach – Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats". For the first time, the indigenously developed tactical missile system ‘Pralay’ was prominently displayed during the 76th Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2025, at Kartavya Path.

Designed to enhance India’s strategic capabilities, the Pralay Weapon System, a surface-to-surface tactical missile, was one of the key highlights of this year’s parade. The Pralay missile has a range of 400 km and is capable of neutralising a wide array of battlefield targets.

With its precision and advanced technology, the missile adds a significant edge to India's tactical defence systems. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which developed the missile, considers it a game-changer for modern warfare scenarios.

VIDEO | Republic Day Parade: Pralay Weapon System being displayed on Kartavya Path. The Pralay weapon system, a surface-to-surface tactical missile, was showcased during the Republic Day 2025 parade. With a range of 400 km, Pralay is designed to neutralise a wide variety of… pic.twitter.com/fl9mQKjght January 26, 2025

‘Raksha Kavach’ Tableau Showcases Multi-Layer Defence

The DRDO’s tableau, titled ‘Raksha Kavach – Multi-layer Protection against Multi-domain Threats’, was another major attraction of the parade. It highlighted India's advancements in multi-layered defence systems capable of addressing diverse threats. The display included a range of cutting-edge technologies:

Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) for rapid aerial threat response.

Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&CS) for real-time surveillance.

Medium Power Radar - Arudhra, which provides enhanced detection capabilities.

Drone Detect, Deter, and Destroy System, addressing growing UAV threats.

The tableau demonstrated India’s readiness to tackle challenges across land, air, and space domains, emphasizing indigenous solutions for modern defence needs.

Other Advanced Systems on Display

In addition to Pralay, the DRDO showcased several other advanced military systems, including:

Advanced Lightweight Torpedo

Electronic Warfare System – Dharashakti

Laser-Based Directed Energy Weapon

Very Short-Range Air Defence System

Indigenous Unmanned Aerial System

These systems underline India's focus on indigenously developing next-generation technologies to strengthen national security.

Major Developments of 2024 Highlighted

The DRDO also highlighted key breakthroughs from 2024, such as:

Divyastra, a Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV).

Zorawar Light Tank, designed for high-mobility operations.

ABHED, a lightweight bulletproof jacket for enhanced troop safety.

These systems, along with the Dornier Mid-Life Upgrade, were on display to demonstrate the strides made in indigenous defence development.

The Republic Day Parade also featured DRDO-developed systems integrated into various Armed Forces contingents, such as the Nag Missile System, Pinaka Rocket Launcher, BrahMos Missile, and the Akash Weapon System. These displays underscored India’s self-reliance in defence technology under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.