Republic Day 2025: Police Issues Traffic Advisory; Delhi Metro Updates Service Timings — Check Details

As Republic Day approaches, traffic advisories have been issued for Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram to manage traffic flow and prevent congestion during the parade. Commuters are advised to follow the guidelines on January 25 and 26 to avoid disruptions and delays.

The Republic Day parade is scheduled to start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort. There will be a function at the National War Memorial, India Gate at 9.30 am.

"We have made a detailed traffic plan according to which from 9 pm on Saturday (January 25), the entry at the bordering areas will be restricted and only essential vehicles will be allowed. This restriction will be in placed till the parade gets over," Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) DK Gupta told PTI.

Roads That Will Be Closed Or Diverted In Delhi

- Traffic diversions will be implemented on roads leading from Vijay Chowk to Red Fort for the parade route. Restrictions on C-Hexagon will begin at 9:15 PM on Saturday.

- No vehicles will be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 5 pm on Saturday till the parade is over.

- No cross traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path from 10 pm on Saturday at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations.

- From 10.30 am on Sunday, traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade.

- While there are no restrictions for travellers from North Delhi heading to New Delhi or Old Delhi Railway Stations, it is advised to plan journeys and allow extra time to avoid potential delays.

Metro Service On January 26

- Metro service will remain available for commuters at all stations during the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, January 26.

- Delhi Metro services will begin at 3 AM on Republic Day to help commuters reach Kartavya Path, the DMRC said in a post on X. Trains will run at 30-minute intervals until 6 AM, ensuring smooth travel for passengers. After 6 AM, the metro will operate according to its regular schedule for the rest of the day, the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)