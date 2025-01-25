Republic Day 2025: President Murmu Addresses Nation, Bats For 'One Nation One Election'

Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday addressed the nation ahead of of the 76th Republic Day. During the address, the President advocated for the "One Nation One Election" initiative asserting it has the potential to redefine "good governance" in the country by promoting consistency in governance, preventing policy paralysis, mitigating resource diversion, and alleviating financial burdens on the state.

Citing the replacement of the British-era criminal laws with three new modern laws in her address, President Murmu threw light upon the government's ongoing efforts to "eliminate remnants of a colonial mindset that have lingered in the country for decades".

"We have been witnessing concerted efforts to change that mindset... Reforms of such magnitude require an audacity of vision," she said.

Highlighting the significance of the proposed bill aimed at synchronising election schedules across the country, Murmu noted, "The 'One Nation One Election' plan can offer numerous benefits, including enhanced governance and reduced financial strain."

In discussing legal reforms, she underlined the need to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act with new laws reflective of Indian traditions.

During her address, Murmu mentioned the introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which prioritise the delivery of justice over mere punishment and placed a strong emphasis on addressing crimes against women and children.

Reflecting on the significance of the Constitution, the President highlighted the progress achieved over the past 75 years. "At the time of Independence, many parts of the country faced extreme poverty and hunger. However, we maintained a belief in ourselves and created conditions for growth," she said.

President Murmu’s address to the nation underscored the government's commitment to fostering inclusive growth and redefining governance standards in the country, creating a vision for a more equitable and prosperous future for all citizens.