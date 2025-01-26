Republic Day 2025: Traffic Curbs, 70000 Cops Deployed As Delhi On High Alert | Key Routes To Avoid

New Delhi: Over 70,000 police personnel and 70 paramilitary companies have been deployed across Delhi as the city remains on high alert for Republic Day, police said. In New Delhi district alone, 15,000 security personnel are part of a six-layered security plan.

"More than 2,500 CCTV cameras with facial recognition and video analytics have been installed. Anti-drone systems covering a four-kilometer radius are in place to detect and neutralize aerial threats. Snipers have been positioned on rooftops, and over 200 buildings along the parade route have been secured, including residential windows," a police officer said.

Avoid These Routes on Republic Day 2025

No cross-traffic will be allowed at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road starting 10 pm Saturday. C-Hexagon and India Gate will remain closed from 9:15 am Sunday until the parade clears Tilak Marg.

Entry into Delhi is restricted, with only essential vehicles permitted until the parade ends.

The Kartavya Path will remain closed to vehicular traffic from 5 pm Saturday until the parade concludes. Similarly, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg will be inaccessible from 10:30 am Sunday.

Commuters are advised to avoid areas along the parade route, which includes Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg, and Red Fort, between 9:30 am and 1 pm on Sunday.

Travelers heading to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations from North Delhi should allow extra time for delays caused by diversions.

Delhi Celebrates 76th Republic Day: 10 Points

About 15,000 personnel are stationed at Kartavya Path, the main operational area. Traffic restrictions in central Delhi began on Saturday evening. A senior officer told PTI that state and central security forces are coordinating in real-time for the preparations ahead of celebrations. Commandoes, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage squads, and SWAT teams have been deployed at key locations, the officer added. "New Delhi, Central Delhi, and North Delhi districts, where the parade will pass, are divided into zones. Each zone is supervised by a DCP or additional DCP," the officer said. Helpdesks, missing persons' booths, and first-aid kiosks have been set up. Visitors can also deposit their vehicle keys at designated spots. The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort, with a related event at the National War Memorial, India Gate. Flying drones, paragliders, UAVs, hot-air balloons, or similar aerial platforms is banned in Delhi until February 1. Heavy and light goods vehicles from other states are barred from entering Delhi until the parade concludes. Metro services are operational at all stations for commuters.

