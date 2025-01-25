Republic Day 2025 : When And Where To Watch R-Day Parade Live Telecast On January 26

Republic Day, celebrated on January 26 each year, commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution and the country’s transition to a Republic. The occasion is marked by vibrant festivities, including a spectacular parade that starts from Raisina Hill, near the Rashtrapati Bhavan (the President's residence), and proceeds along Kartavya Path. The procession moves past India Gate and culminates at the historic Red Fort.

When And Where to Watch the Republic Day Parade Live?

The Republic Day parade will start at 10:30 AM on January 26, 2025. It will be broadcast on multiple platforms. If you’re unable to make it to Delhi or didn’t secure tickets for the live event, here are some options to witness the parade:

Television: The parade will be aired live on Doordarshan, the national television network. This is the primary channel for live coverage.

Online Streaming: You can also watch the parade on Doordarshan’s official YouTube channel, as well as All India Radio’s YouTube channel for a seamless live stream experience.

Other Platforms: In addition to these, many government websites and news channels across India will also be streaming the event live.

Key Events

The Republic Day celebrations are set to begin at 10:30 AM with President Droupadi Murmu hoisting the National Flag, which will be followed by the ceremonial proceedings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first lay a wreath at the National War Memorial to honor the fallen soldiers.

The parade itself will take place along the Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath), passing key landmarks like the India Gate and culminating at the historic Red Fort. The event will feature a wide array of performances, displays of military strength, and cultural showcases representing the diverse regions of India.

This year’s Republic Day celebrations will also have special significance as the newly elected President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, will attend as the chief guest. He will lead an Indonesian contingent during the parade, adding an international dimension to the festivities.

If you're lucky enough to attend the event in person, keep in mind that the gates will open at 7:00 AM and will close by 9:00 AM. Given the traffic restrictions in the area, it’s advisable to arrive early to avoid any delays.

Theme for Republic Day 2025

The theme for this year’s Republic Day celebrations is ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’, which translates to ‘Golden India: Heritage and Development’. This theme reflects India’s rich history and cultural heritage while also celebrating the nation’s progress and achievements.