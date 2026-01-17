Republic Day 2026: 30 Tableaux, Op Sindoor Glory, Vande Mataram And Aatmanirbhar Theme- Parade Highlights Revealed

India gears up for its 77th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2026. While preparations are in full swing, Kartavya Path will showcase the full glory of India's rich cultural heritage and defence advancements.

This year marks the first Republic Day parade post-Operation Sindoor, where India showed its military might against cross-border terror outfits in Pakistan.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh announced that, unlike earlier stereotyped Republic Day parades, this year's event aims to be more interactive and engaging for viewers. Leveraging excitement around Operation Sindoor, the parade will narrate operational battle progression, from reconnaissance and logistics to long-range systems, backup support, and air power integration, illustrating how equipment and manpower function in real combat scenarios.

The Republic Day parade 2026 will also be unique with several firsts; this year's parade introduces a dynamic new format where the Indian Army showcases capabilities in a phased battle array, displaying assets sequentially as used in combat, featuring the newly raised ‘Bhairav Battalions’, Ladakh Scouts, indigenous animal breeds, and integrated air elements.

The Indian Army's Republic Day 2026 showcase features a Mounted Column from 61 Cavalry, the first-ever Battle Array Formation, and seven marching contingents. Mechanised highlights include HMRV (BFSR & ATGM) with Dhruv Helicopter, T-90 tanks, Arjun Main Battle Tank, BMP-II, NAMIS-II Nag Missile, Integrated Operational Centre, UGVs, ATVs, LSVs with Robotic Mules, Shaktiban, ATAGS, Dhanush artillery, URLS, BrahMos, Akash & MRSAM missiles, Drone Shakti, and Glacier ATVs.

Seven Army contingents will march past the saluting dais, including Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels, dogs with handlers, Scouts, Rajput, Assam, JAK LI, Artillery, Bhairav in 'Uncha Kadam Taal', and Ladakh Scouts.

18 marching contingents and 13 bands join RDC-2026, with flypast formations of Rafale, Su-30, P-8I, C-295, MiG-29, Apache, LCH, ALH, and Mi-17. The IAF veterans' tableau honours their national contributions.

According to Minsitry of Defence, the Republic Day 2026 Parade blends 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' with India's military might and cultural diversity. European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen serve as Chief Guests.

The showcase features cutting-edge defence platforms, 30 vibrant tableaux, a 29-aircraft flypast, and 2,500 artists performing under themes "Svatantrata Ka Mantr – Vande Mataram" and "Samrddhi Ka Mantr – Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Around 10,000 special guests from diverse societal backgrounds will witness the Republic Day Parade 2026 at Kartavya Path. Invitees include top performers in income generation, employment, technology, innovation, startups, Self Help Groups, and key government initiatives, selected through concerned departments.

With tablues from 17 States and Union Territories and 13 from Ministries/Departments/ Services will roll down the Kartavya Path this year. The special Department of Military Affairs will showcase a special tri-services tableau based on ‘Operation Sindoor, Victory through Jointness’.

Around 2500 cultural performers will perform at the Kartavya Path. Doing Away with the VIP culture, Nomenclature of Enclosures for Republic Day 2026 is based on the River, flowing across the nation. Similarly Beating Retreat Ceremony 2026, naming of enclosures will be based on Indian Instruments.

Apart from the conventional celebrations, the Minsitry of Tourism will organise 'Bharat Parv' at Red Fort, Delhi from January 26-31, 2026, featuring Republic Day tableaux, regional cuisine displays and sales, handicrafts, handlooms, cultural heritage performances, central ministries stalls, and citizen engagement zones. Tableaux on display include those from Chandigarh, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and DRDO.



