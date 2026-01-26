Why the Indian flag’s Ashok Chakra is of blue colour, not red or brown? Why it has only 24 spokes? EXPLAINED

Republic Day 2026: The Indian flag is one of the most respected national emblems, and every element of the Tricolour has a story rooted in India’s historical and cultural past. At the centre of India’s national flag lies the Ashok Chakra, a navy-blue wheel with 24 spokes. While the saffron, white and green colours of the Tricolour are widely discussed, the Ashok Chakra often raises curiosity: why it is blue, who designed it, and what its 24 spokes mean.

The Ashok Chakra is inspired by the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath, which dates back to the 3rd century BCE. Emperor Ashoka of the Maurya dynasty adopted the wheel, known as the “Dharma Chakra,” as a symbol of law, justice, and moral order. The same symbol was later chosen for the national flag of independent India.

The design of the Ashok Chakra on the national flag was finalised on July 22, 1947, just weeks before Independence.