Republic Day 2026 debuts: Animal units, Bhairav battalion, and Shaktiban regiment among many firsts

India will commemorate its 77th Republic Day, themed around Vande Mataram’s 150 years. Amajestic parade will roll out on the Kartavya path with approximately 6,000 defence personnel.

The much-anticipated parade will witness several First-time displays, including the Indian Army’s newly raised Bhairav Light Commando Battalions, Shaktibaan Artillery Regiments with drone warfare, Divyastra Batteries, and animal contingents like Zanskari ponies and camels from the Remount & Veterinary Corps.

Major General Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff of Delhi Area, told reporters that around 6,000 defence personnel will participate in the Republic Day parade.

For the first time, 61 Cavalry contingent members will march in full battle gear down Kartavya Path, with key Army assets, including indigenous platforms and personnel, in a phased battle array formation.

Traditionally, the lead armed forces contingent, the 61 Cavalry, commands attention in its ceremonial uniforms and distinctive headgear.

The Republic Day Parade will debut the Shaktiban Regiment, a new artillery unit equipped with drones, counter-drone systems, and loitering munitions. A mixed scouts contingent, equipped with heavy thermal gear, will make its debut in the Republic Day Parade.

The Bhairav light commando battalion, which made its first appearance at the Army Day Parade in Jaipur on January 15, will also feature in the Republic Day event.

The Republic Day Parade will also showcase key defence assets, including BrahMos missiles, Akash and MRSAM systems, ATAGS and Dhanush artillery guns, Shaktiban regiments, and a static drone display.

Eighteen marching contingents and 13 bands will feature in the 90-minute Republic Day Parade, accompanied by a first-time Animal contingent debut, which includes Zanskar ponies, Bactrian camels, and dogs.

The ‘phased battle array formation’ debuts at Republic Day 2026, simulating real combat sequencing as Army assets roll down Kartavya Path.

The contingents will advance down Kartavya Path in real battle order, with reconnaissance first, then logistics and combat units with personnel in battle gear, making the parade more engaging for viewers.

The flypast will also follow the ‘battle array formation’. The flypast will roll out in two parts, featuring 29 aircraft, including Rafales, Su-30s, P-8Is, MiG-29s, Apaches, LCHs, ALHs, Mi-17s, C-130s, and C-295s, in varied formations.

A small European Union contingent will also take part in the Republic Day parade, led by a colonel-rank officer, followed by four flag-bearers on three vehicles.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will grace the parade as chief guests on Monday.










