Republic Day 2026: Delhi Metro to start at 3 AM, free tickets for...; 6 stations closed; Check timings and parking details

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 07:36 PM IST
Delhi Metro Timings On Republic Day: Preparations are in full swing for the 77th Republic Day Parade, scheduled to be held on January 26 in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special metro timings for January 26, 2026. The move aims to ensure smoother movement of people to Kartavya Path, allowing them to witness the Republic Day ceremony with ease.

Notably, new facilities are being introduced to improve access to Kartavya Path for spectators. For the first time, Delhi Metro services will operate from midnight on the day of the parade to enhance public convenience. Parking facilities at metro stations will also remain fully operational on Republic Day.

Meanwhile, the Republic Day ceremony will begin at 9:30 AM, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The parade will commence at 10:30 AM.

Delhi Metro train timings on Republic Day

The DMRC has announced that metro train services will begin at 3:00 am on all lines on Monday, January 26. Trains will run every 15 minutes until 6:00 am. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use the early metro services to avoid last-minute inconvenience. After 6:00 am, metro services will operate as per the regular timetable for the rest of the day.

Entry and exit gates closed at six metro stations 

As part of the Republic Day arrangements, the DMRC has also shared an important update for commuters. On January 26, the entry and exit gates of six metro stations will remain closed from 3:00 am until the Republic Day programme concludes. These stations include Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, and ITO. The move is aimed at managing crowds and ensuring smooth security arrangements during the celebrations. 

DMRC offers free Metro tickets with valid invitations

To make the journey easier for Parade attendees, free Metro tickets are being issued along with invitation cards. These tickets can be used for both the onward and return journeys. However, only those carrying a valid invitation or ticket, along with a government-issued photo ID, will be allowed to use this facility. Spectators travelling with free Metro tickets can get down at Udyog Bhawan or Central Secretariat Metro stations, from where they can comfortably walk to their designated seating areas. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

