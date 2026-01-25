Advertisement
NewsIndiaRepublic Day 2026 Flypast: Rafale, Jaguar, and Su-30 IAF Aircraft Lineup
REPUBLIC DAY 2026

Republic Day 2026 Flypast: Rafale, Jaguar, and Su-30 IAF Aircraft Lineup

India gears up for a majestic Republic Day parade 2026 at the Kartavya Path, the Indian Airforce will grace the event with flaypast including 29 aircrafts. The highlight of the flypast will be 'Operation Sindoor' formation themed around IAF motto, "Achook, Abhedya va Sateek."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 05:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Republic Day 2026 Flypast: Rafale, Jaguar, and Su-30 IAF Aircraft Lineup(Image: ANI)

India gears up for 77th Republic Day with parade grandeur showcasing India’s vast cultural and military might on Monday.

The theme for this year’s Republic Day revolves around ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead Republic Day 2026 celebrations from Kartavya Path, with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as chief guests.

This year’s event promises a spectacular display along the stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the National War Memorial, blending 150 years of Vande Mataram, India’s remarkable progress, military strength, cultural diversity, and participation from all walks of life.

The Indian Air Force contingent will consist of four officers, one Contingent Commander and three supernumerary officers, along with 144 airmen. Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar serves as Contingent Commander, supported by Squadron Leaders Nikita Choudhery, Flight Lieutenant Prakhar Chandrakar, and Flight Lieutenant Dinesh.

The parade will also feature a unique ‘Operation Sindoor’ tableau, and the Indian Air Force will showcase the 'Sindoor' formation, featuring aircraft from Operation Sindoor. The lineup includes two Rafales, two Su-30s, two MiG-29s, and one Jaguar fighter.

Also Read: Republic Day 2026: 30 tableaux, Op Sindoor glory, Vande Mataram theme- Parade highlights revealed

Apart from the specially dedicated formations, the Indian Air Force will showcase a majestic flypast above Kartavya Path with 29 aircraft, comprising 16 fighters, 4 transports, and 9 helicopters, operating from six different bases.

The flypast is organised into eight distinct formations. It will commence with the ‘Dhwaj formation’, where four Mi-17 IV helicopters will carry the National Flag alongside the flags of the three services.

The display will also showcase the capabilities of the Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, and Jaguar aircraft.

Adding to the flypast will be strategic assets, including the C-130 and C-295, as well as the Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft.

Indian Air Force attack helicopters like the ALH MK IV, the Indian Army's ALH WSI, Apache, and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) will also participate in the flypast, showcasing jointmanship.

The key highlight of the flypast is the "Operation Sindoor" formation, showcasing air power and precision that embodies the IAF motto, "Achook, Abhedya va Sateek."
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

