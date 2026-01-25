Republic Day 2026: Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, Dharmendra, Rohit Sharma among Padma awardees | Check list

Republic Day 2026: The list of Padma Awards recipients for 2026 was announced on Sunday, on the eve of the Republic Day.

The awards are recognising 45 heroes from across the country for their distinguished service in diverse fields, including social work, literature and education, healthcare, public service, and community welfare.

For the year 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma Awards, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per the list.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri Awards. Nineteen of the awardees are women, while the list also includes six persons from the categories of Foreign Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), along with 16 awardees honoured posthumously.

Padma Awards 2026

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren (Posthumous) to be conferred with Padma Bhushan in the field of Public Affairs.

Singer Alka Yagnik, Former Uttarakhand CM Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and Actor Mammootty to be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy, Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu, Piyush Pandey (Posthumous), S K M Maeilanandhan, Shatavadhani R Ganesh, Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren (Posthumous), Uday Kotak, VK Malhotra (Posthumous), Vellappally Natesan, Vijay Amritraj to be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar to be conferred with Padma Shri in the field of Sports.

For the year 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma Awards including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per list below. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. Nineteen of the awardees are… pic.twitter.com/8DDKIRpPTM — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2026

Also Read- The Republic that bent but never broke: India’s Constitution tested like never before

Former UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Para Athlete Praveen Kumar, Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Former CEO of Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati to be conferred with Padma Shri. Notably, actor R Madhavan is also to be conferred with the Padma Shri award.

(with ANI inputs)