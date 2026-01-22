Republic Day 2026: IAF to fly ‘Sindoor’ formation with Rafale, Su-30 and MiG-29 jets

Republic Day 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase a special aerial formation named “Sindoor” during the flypast at the Republic Day parade in 2026. The formation will feature fighter aircraft that took part in Operation Sindoor, highlighting India’s air power and the IAF’s preparedness.

According to officials, the Sindoor formation will include two Rafale fighter jets, two Su-30 aircraft, two MiG-29 fighters, and one Jaguar fighter jet. The flypast is expected to be one of the major highlights of the Republic Day celebrations.