Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009570https://zeenews.india.com/india/republic-day-2026-iaf-to-fly-sindoor-formation-with-rafale-su-30-and-mig-29-jets-3009570.html
NewsIndiaRepublic Day 2026: IAF to fly ‘Sindoor’ formation with Rafale, Su-30 and MiG-29 jets
REPUBLIC DAY 2026

Republic Day 2026: IAF to fly ‘Sindoor’ formation with Rafale, Su-30 and MiG-29 jets

Republic Day 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase a special aerial formation named “Sindoor” during the flypast at the Republic Day parade in 2026.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Republic Day 2026: IAF to fly ‘Sindoor’ formation with Rafale, Su-30 and MiG-29 jetsImage Credit: ANI/X

Republic Day 2026: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase a special aerial formation named “Sindoor” during the flypast at the Republic Day parade in 2026. The formation will feature fighter aircraft that took part in Operation Sindoor, highlighting India’s air power and the IAF’s preparedness.

According to officials, the Sindoor formation will include two Rafale fighter jets, two Su-30 aircraft, two MiG-29 fighters, and one Jaguar fighter jet. The flypast is expected to be one of the major highlights of the Republic Day celebrations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

men muffler
Best Winter Mufflers for Men – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
men sunglasses
Stylish & Protective Sunglasses for Men | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Sambad Result Today 22-1-2026 Assam State Thursday Lucky Draw
Chhattisharg news
6 dead, over 10 injured in blast in Chhattisgarh sponge iron factory
delhi police republic day security
Who is Delhi Police watching? AI smart glasses to identify 65,000 suspects
US
What is Trump's Board of Peace that has welcomed 8 Islamic Nations, check
women denim jacket
Must-Have Women’s Denim Jackets – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
women sweaters
Comfort Focused Pullovers And Sweaters For Women On Amazon
electronic
Top Smartphones with Power, AI & Speed | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Uncle dance videos
Bhojpuri beats on the streets: 'Uncle' wins over internet with explosive dance