NewsIndiaIntelligence Agencies Sound Alert, Delhi And Other Cities On Terrorist Outfits Radar Ahead Of Republic Day 2026
REPUBLIC DAY 2026

Intelligence Agencies Sound Alert, Delhi And Other Cities On Terrorist Outfits' Radar Ahead Of Republic Day 2026

Intelligence agencies warn of potential terror attacks by Khalistani organisations and Bangladesh-based outfits ahead of Republic Day 2026, with Punjab gangsters with roots in Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan acting as foot soldiers for overseas handlers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Intelligence Agencies Sound Alert, Delhi And Other Cities On Terrorist Outfits' Radar Ahead Of Republic Day 2026(Image: IANS)

Intelligence agencies have sounded an alert that Khalistani terrorist organisations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target Delhi and several other cities across the country ahead of the 77th Republic Day 2026.

Intelligence agencies highlight that Punjab-based gangsters, operating in Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, are forging deeper ties with Khalistani terror networks to fuel disruptions.

"Ahead of January 26, intelligence agencies have issued an alert warning that Khalistani terrorist organisations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target Delhi and several other cities across the country."

"According to the intelligence alert, Punjab-based gangsters are increasingly acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad. These handlers are allegedly using criminal networks to further their agendas and disrupt internal security."

"The alert states that these gangsters are active across Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, and are gradually establishing links with Khalistani terrorist elements”, reported news agency ANI.

The national capital, Delhi, ramps up Republic Day 2026 security amid heightened threats, months after the deadly Red Fort car blast that killed over a dozen and uncovered a sprawling terror module near the iconic monument.

Republic Day Parade 2026 will feature 30 stunning tableaux on Kartavya Path, celebrating India's cultural heritage and progress under themes 'Svatantrata Ka Mantr - Vande Maataram' and 'Samrddhi Ka Mantr - Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat', honoring 150 years of the iconic national song.


Also Read: Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead Of Republic Day Parade Rehearsals

 

