Republic Day 2026: One flag, two traditions - Why India hoists it on August 15 but unfurls it on January 26?

Republic Day 2026: As India prepares to mark its 77th Republic Day on 26 January 2026, the nation once again comes together to honour the Constitution that came into force in 1950. The celebrations at Kartavya Path will feature a grand parade, vibrant state tableaux and breathtaking displays by the Indian Air Force. Amid the pageantry, one question often sparks curiosity: Is the National Flag hoisted or unfurled on Republic Day?

The answer matters. On Republic Day, the Tricolour is unfurled. On Independence Day, it is hoisted. Though the two words are often used interchangeably, they represent very different ideas.

Hoisting vs unfurling: what’s the difference?

Hoisting the flag means raising it from the bottom of the flagpole to the top. The flag begins at the base and is pulled upward until it flies high. This is the ritual followed on Independence Day, performed by the Prime Minister of India at the Red Fort.

Unfurling, on the other hand, means the flag is already tied at the top of the pole. During the ceremony, it is opened out fully so that its colours are revealed. This is done on Republic Day by the President of India at Kartavya Path.

Republic Day 2026: the unfurling ceremony

The Republic Day ceremony usually begins around 9 am. The President of India, Draupadi Murmu, unfurls the Tricolour moments before the parade starts. This is followed by the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and a 21-gun salute by the Indian Army’s Regiment of Artillery.

After this, the parade unfolds, showcasing the strength of the armed forces and the cultural richness of India through tableaux and performances from different states.

This year’s chief guests are the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The themes for Republic Day 2026 are “Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram” and “Samriddhi ka Mantra: Atma Nirbhar Bharat.”

Why the Tricolour is hoisted on Independence Day

To understand the symbolism, one must go back to 15 August 1947. After nearly 200 years of colonial rule, India finally gained freedom. The act of hoisting the flag captures that moment of ascent, a nation rising from subjugation to sovereignty.

At the Red Fort, the Prime Minister pulls the flag upward as the national anthem plays. From Jawaharlal Nehru to the present day, this act honours the sacrifices of freedom fighters, from Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh to countless unsung heroes. For millions watching across cities and villages, the upward movement of the flag reflects a hard-won victory and shared pride.

Hoisting symbolises achievement. It says, “We earned this freedom.”

Why the flag is unfurled on Republic Day

Now fast forward to 26 January 1950. India adopts its Constitution and becomes a republic. The struggle is over; the framework for governance is ready.

On Republic Day, the flag is not raised; it is revealed. Wrapped at the top of the pole and showered with flower petals, the Tricolour is unfurled by the President. This act represents the unveiling of democratic ideals: justice, liberty and equality for all citizens.

The unfurling is followed by the Republic Day parade, a celebration of India’s diversity, unity and strength.

The deeper meaning behind the two traditions

Hoisting marks the birth of the nation in 1947, starting from the ground and rising upwards, much like India’s journey to freedom. Unfurling reflects the maturity of the republic in 1950, the Constitution already in place, now opened for the world to see.

There is meaning even in who performs the ceremony. The Prime Minister, as the people’s leader, hoists the flag on Independence Day, echoing the mass struggle for freedom. The President, as the Head of State, unfurls it on Republic Day, embodying the authority of the Constitution.

Both moments stir deep patriotism, each in its own way.

Why it matters today

As Republic Day 2026 approaches, these traditions remind us that Independence Day marked the beginning of our journey, while Republic Day laid its foundation. In uncertain and divided times, the Tricolour remains a powerful symbol of unity.

So, as we celebrate, let us also remember our responsibilities. Anyone displaying the National Flag must follow the Flag Code of India, 2002, with the saffron band always at the top and the flag treated with dignity and respect.

The Tricolour is not just fabric. It carries history, sacrifice and hope, and every unfurling and hoisting tells a story worth remembering.