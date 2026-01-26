Republic Day 2026: Operation Sindoor hero Col Sofiya Qureshi awarded Vishisht Seva Medal

Republic Day 2026: Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, known for her role during ‘Operation Sindoor’ was awarded the distinguished service medal, the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), by the President of India Droupadi Murmu for her outstanding leadership and service.

The Vishisht Seva Medal forms part of Republic Day 2026's gallantry honors, approved January 25, with 85 awards recognising armed forces officers' exemplary contributions.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who led Operation Sindoor briefings and earned acclaim for her professionalism, receives the VSM for consistent excellence in high-pressure assignments and bolstering operational readiness. The medal honours distinguished non-combat service, enhancing military effectiveness.

Official honours list features President's approval for 2 Kirti Chakras, 10 Shaurya Chakras, and 44 Sena Medals (gallantry), alongside 19 Param VSMs, 35 Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and 7 Yudh Seva Medals, celebrating armed forces excellence.

Further awards include 2 Bar Sena Medals (Distinguished), 43 Sena Medals (Distinguished) for ongoing excellence, and 81 Mentions-in-Despatches recognising key operations like, Rakshak, Snow Leopard, Hifazat, Orchid, Meghdoot, plus vital rescues and evacuations.

Col Sofiya Qureshi, part of the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals, led key media briefings for Operation Sindoor, India's May 2025 precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan, retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Col Sofiya detailed the media briefing detailing about the operation.

These honours celebrate exceptional leadership and dedication in challenging environments. Col Sofiya Qureshi's VSM underscores the Indian Armed Forces' merit-driven recognition and women's expanding command roles. The formal investiture will be held later this year.













