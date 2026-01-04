Republic Day 2026 Parade Ticket Sale From January 5 - Check All Details

Republic Day 2026: Republic Day is approaching, and the sale of tickets for the Parade 2026 on January 26, the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat on January 28, and the main Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29 is set to begin on January 5.

What Is The Cost Of Republic Day Parade Tickets?

1- Republic Day Parade Tickets

The Republic Day Parade tickets are priced at Rs. 100 and Rs. 20 and will be available from 9 am on January 5 till the quota for the day gets exhausted, according to IANS.

2- Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat Tickets

The tickets for the Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat are priced at Rs. 20, and that of Beating Retreat are priced at Rs. 100.

Republic Day Parade Ticket Booking Portal

The Ministry of Defence said the tickets can be purchased directly from the Aamantran website.

Notably, the tickets can also be booked from the booths or counters at six locations on the production of the original Photo ID Card like Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, and ID Card issued by Central or state government, etc.

The same Photo ID Card would be carried for the three events, the Ministry said in a statement, as per IANS.

What Are The Booth Locations?

The six booth locations are:

Sena Bhawan (Near Gate No 5 inside the boundary wall) Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No 3 inside the boundary wall) Jantar Mantar (Main Gate-Inside the boundary wall) Parliament House (Reception) Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (D-Block, Near Gate No 3 and 4) Kashmere Gate Metro Station (Concourse level, near Gate No 8)

Reportedly, the counters will remain open from January 5 to 14, between 10 am and 1 pm, and 2 pm and 5 pm.

The Ministry said that information related to the Republic Day Celebration 2026 may be viewed on the official website.

