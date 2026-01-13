Republic Day 2026: Rashtrapati Bhavan Invites Guests With Stunning North East Heritage Cards For 'At Home' Reception |Watch

Rashtrapati Bhavan has extended a specially curated invitation to the guests for its ‘At Home’ Reception on the occasion of Republic Day 2026.

The preparations for the 77th Republic Day are in full swing, while India commemorates the national festival, Rashtrapati Bhavan has revealed Invitations for its ‘At Home’ reception.

The specially curated invitation celebrates the skilled artisans from the eight Northeastern states, who preserve timeless crafts and vibrant cultural traditions passed down through generations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | For the ‘At Home’ reception on the occasion of Republic Day 2026, Rashtrapati Bhavan has extended a specially curated invitation to the guests. This invitation pays tribute to the skilled artisans and craftspersons of the Ashtalakshmi states, who continue to preserve the… pic.twitter.com/ZwOSKtmZUy — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2026

Its thoughtful design and detailed motifs vividly highlight the Northeast's rich artistic legacy, honoring India's diverse heritage.

The invitation box features a Tripura-style woven bamboo mat, crafted on a loom with dyed cotton warp and fine bamboo weft splits. A handmade paper tag with smoked bamboo art in rich brown hue displays the address on the cover.

Bamboo holds special economic and cultural value in India's Northeast region, supporting livelihoods through weaving, building, and crafts while enabling sustainable growth due to its rapid renewal and versatility.​

Inside, an octagonal bamboo weave scroll unfolds to showcase handcrafted treasures from each Northeastern state.

Assamese manuscript-style motifs decorate the cover and box, while the fabric panel beneath highlights the region's vibrant flora and fauna on a stole.

The unique invitation also includes a special Eri silk stole, known as 'Peace Silk' or Ahimsa Silk, which is key to Northeast India's textile culture and economy.

The invites also feature Longpi black pottery from Manipur, an ancient method used by the Tangkhul Naga tribe since Stone Age times, to make pots and utensils.

Along with the Invitation, guests get a handwoven ‘Puan Chei’ shawl from Mizoram, a traditional wrap or skirt worn there daily.

An Orange Wild Rhea and Stinging Nettle fabric from Nagaland, used by the Khiamniungan Naga tribe, which is made from plant stems to revive old weaving ways, along with a Gogona bamboo jaw harp from Assam, which marks the Rongali Bihu festival, the Assamese New Year, played with drums to celebrate spring's arrival.

The Invitation’s unique design and intricate details highlight the Northeast's artistic treasures, handed down through generations.





Also Read: Republic Day 2026: EU Leaders As Chief Guests Ahead Of India-EU Summit



