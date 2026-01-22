Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009444https://zeenews.india.com/india/republic-day-2026-security-ai-smart-glasses-facial-recognition-ajna-lens-3009444.html
NewsIndiaWho is Delhi Police watching? AI smart glasses to identify 65,000 suspects on Republic Day 2026
DELHI POLICE REPUBLIC DAY SECURITY

Who is Delhi Police watching? AI smart glasses to identify 65,000 suspects on Republic Day 2026

For the first time, Delhi Police will deploy AI-enabled smart glasses for Republic Day 2026. Featuring thermal scanning and a 65,000-suspect database, these AjnaLens wearables can spot disguised criminals in real-time.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who is Delhi Police watching? AI smart glasses to identify 65,000 suspects on Republic Day 2026REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

For the first time in Indian law enforcement history, the police force of Delhi has announced that they would utilize AI-based smart glasses and facial recognition software to secure the Nation’s Capital for the 77th Republic Day Celebrations. These advanced wearable devices are set to help track down wanted criminals as well as “anti-national elements” that are moving through heavily populated areas around Kartavya Path.

Real-time Detection using Smart Wearable Devices

The smart glasses are developed by an Indian tech firm named AjnaLens and work as a mobile CCTV device. The ground staff will wear these headsets that are linked to smartphones which work as a display screen.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As stated by Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahala, the device is able to scan the face of individuals in the crowd and compare them against a bank of 65,000 known criminals and offenders. On detecting a face match, the police officer instantly gets the notification on his mobile phone to verify the individual without interrupting the flow of the crowd.

Unmasking disguises using algorithms in artificial

One of the most sophisticated aspects of this new system is its capacity to evade physical disguises. The AI algorithms have been designed to:

Recognise people even if they are masked, wearing makeup, caps, and glasses.

Align contemporary facial shots with photos 10 to 20 years old.

Pick out suspects regardless of whether they have a beard, long hair, or even scars.

Thermal scanning & privacy first tech

Aside from the facial recognition feature, the use of these glasses also includes thermal imaging. Using this feature, the police can identify hidden guns or any metal object that cannot be seen by the naked eye.

For the purpose of dealing with data security issues, the police have clarified that these are standalone systems. These are not internet-connected, but rather they rely upon an encrypted local database found on the officer's smartphone for ensuring the security of criminal data.

Multi-layered security fortress

These smart glasses are a part of the gigantic security system that will be employed during the events of January 26:

Personnel: More than 10,000 police personnel in the New Delhi district area alone.

Surveillance cameras – Over 3,000 cameras featuring video analytics.

Control Hubs: 30+ control rooms actively monitoring live channels.

Ground Checks: A three-tier system for checking all pedestrians and vehicles entering a high-security area.

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2026: Who is Simran Bala? Meet the first woman CRPF officer to lead all-male contingent

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

electronic
Top Smartphones with Power, AI & Speed | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Uncle dance videos
Bhojpuri beats on the streets: 'Uncle' wins over internet with explosive dance
asi survey dhar bhojshala
SC passes order for peaceful conduct in Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex
Technology
Ubisoft cancelled games: Six titles scrapped, including Prince of Persia
Men Sweater
Best Men’s Winter Sweaters to Stay Warm and Look Stylish
Thawarchand Gehlot news
Karnataka governor walks out of joint legislature session after 2-line address
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 22.1.2026: Karunya Plus KN-607 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Trump Greenland crisis
International Gangster? How Trump’s Current Decisions Face Global Backlash
Manipur
Watch: Manipur man abducted, shot dead; killing caught on video
viral 19 minute video
Arohi Mim viral video hoax: The 19-minute 'leaked clip' rumours spark panic