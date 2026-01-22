Who is Delhi Police watching? AI smart glasses to identify 65,000 suspects on Republic Day 2026

For the first time in Indian law enforcement history, the police force of Delhi has announced that they would utilize AI-based smart glasses and facial recognition software to secure the Nation’s Capital for the 77th Republic Day Celebrations. These advanced wearable devices are set to help track down wanted criminals as well as “anti-national elements” that are moving through heavily populated areas around Kartavya Path.

Real-time Detection using Smart Wearable Devices

The smart glasses are developed by an Indian tech firm named AjnaLens and work as a mobile CCTV device. The ground staff will wear these headsets that are linked to smartphones which work as a display screen.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As stated by Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahala, the device is able to scan the face of individuals in the crowd and compare them against a bank of 65,000 known criminals and offenders. On detecting a face match, the police officer instantly gets the notification on his mobile phone to verify the individual without interrupting the flow of the crowd.

Unmasking disguises using algorithms in artificial

One of the most sophisticated aspects of this new system is its capacity to evade physical disguises. The AI algorithms have been designed to:

Recognise people even if they are masked, wearing makeup, caps, and glasses.

Align contemporary facial shots with photos 10 to 20 years old.

Pick out suspects regardless of whether they have a beard, long hair, or even scars.

Thermal scanning & privacy first tech

Aside from the facial recognition feature, the use of these glasses also includes thermal imaging. Using this feature, the police can identify hidden guns or any metal object that cannot be seen by the naked eye.

For the purpose of dealing with data security issues, the police have clarified that these are standalone systems. These are not internet-connected, but rather they rely upon an encrypted local database found on the officer's smartphone for ensuring the security of criminal data.

Multi-layered security fortress

These smart glasses are a part of the gigantic security system that will be employed during the events of January 26:

Personnel: More than 10,000 police personnel in the New Delhi district area alone.

Surveillance cameras – Over 3,000 cameras featuring video analytics.

Control Hubs: 30+ control rooms actively monitoring live channels.

Ground Checks: A three-tier system for checking all pedestrians and vehicles entering a high-security area.

ALSO READ | Republic Day 2026: Who is Simran Bala? Meet the first woman CRPF officer to lead all-male contingent