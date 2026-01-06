Republic Day 2026 Ticket Prices: How To Book Parade Passes Online Through Amantran Portal – Check Events, Timings, And Other Details

Republic Day 2026: The Republic Day Parade 2026 is one of India’s most iconic national celebrations, showcasing the country’s rich culture, military strength, and patriotic spirit. Every year, thousands of people from across the country gather in Delhi to witness this grand event. If you’re planning to attend, it’s important to know the ticket prices, event schedule, timings, and the booking process.

The Ministry of Defence has officially announced that tickets for the 2026 Republic Day Parade are now available. This year, the ticketing process includes three major events:

Republic Day Parade – January 26, 2026

Full Dress Rehearsal of the Beating Retreat – January 28, 2026

Final Beating Retreat Ceremony – January 29, 2026

Although these celebrations happen in late January, ticket sales started on January 5, 2026, allowing citizens to reserve their seats in advance for these iconic national events.

The ticket booking window will remain open until January 14, 2026, giving the public ten days to secure their spot.

Ticket Prices & Events

The tickets are priced according to the event and seating category:

Republic Day Parade (Jan 26): ₹20 and ₹100

Beating Retreat Full Dress Rehearsal (Jan 28): ₹20

Beating Retreat Ceremony (Jan 29): ₹100

How to Purchase Tickets

The Ministry of Defence has provided both online and offline options for booking:

Online Booking:

Visit the official Aamantran portal: aamantran.mod.gov.in

Bookings start at 9:00 AM daily and continue until the quota for the day is filled.

Offline Booking:

Physical counters are available at six locations in Delhi from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM:

Sena Bhawan – Near Gate No. 5

Shastri Bhawan – Near Gate No. 3

Jantar Mantar – Main Gate

Parliament House – Reception Counter

Rajiv Chowk Metro Station – D Block, near Gates 3 & 4

Kashmere Gate Metro Station – Concourse level, near Gate 8

Important: A valid government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving Licence) is mandatory for both ticket purchase and entry.

How to Book Tickets Online

For a smooth online booking experience, follow these steps:

Visit www.aamantran.mod.gov.in

Sign up with your mobile number and enter the OTP received

Select the event you want to attend – either the Republic Day Parade or the Beating Retreat Ceremony

Fill in attendee details and upload a valid photo ID

Complete the secure payment and download your e-ticket

Present your e-ticket (digital or printed) along with the original ID at the venue

Physical Ticket Counters in Delhi

If you prefer buying tickets in person, visit any of the above-mentioned counters between January 5 and January 14, during these timings:

Morning: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Afternoon: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Important Guidelines for Entry

Carry the same government-issued ID you used during ticket purchase.

Entry is strictly not allowed without both a valid ticket and the original ID.

Accepted IDs include: Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN, Driving Licence, or Passport.

Following these rules ensures a hassle-free experience while witnessing the grandeur of India’s Republic Day celebrations 2026.

Attending the Republic Day 2026 celebrations is a once-in-a-year opportunity to witness India’s rich culture, patriotic spirit, and the grandeur of the parade and Beating Retreat ceremonies. By following the official ticketing process whether online or offline and carrying the required ID, you can enjoy the festivities hassle-free and be part of this unforgettable national celebration. Don’t miss the chance to secure your spot and experience the pride of India up close!