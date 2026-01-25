Republic Day And The Legitimacy Of The Indian Republic

Every year on 26 January, India marks Republic Day. The date rarely needs explanation inside the country, but it reliably draws reaction from across the border. Pakistan calls it a “Black Day”, invokes Kashmir, and questions India’s right to celebrate the Republic at all. This response has become routine, almost ritualistic. Yet it is also revealing, because it misunderstands what Republic Day represents — and, more importantly, why it continues to matter.

Republic Day is not a display of strength. It is a reminder of how the Indian state chose to organise authority. When the Constitution came into force in January 1950, India made a decision that was neither inevitable nor fashionable in the post-colonial world. Power would not be concentrated in a permanent elite. It would not rest with the military. It would not be justified by ideology alone. It would be constrained, distributed, and made answerable through law.

That decision explains much of what followed.

In the decades since, India has fought wars, faced insurgencies, lived through political instability, and weathered deep social tensions. Governments have fallen, coalitions have fractured, and institutions have been tested — sometimes severely. Yet the constitutional framework itself has endured. Courts have continued to function. Elections have continued to transfer power. The idea that authority must pass through legal process has survived moments when it could easily have been abandoned.

This continuity is not accidental. It is the core difference between India and several of its neighbours, most visibly Pakistan.

Pakistan’s discomfort with India’s Republic Day is often projected outward, framed as concern for Kashmir or as protest against Indian policy. But the unease runs deeper than any single dispute. Pakistan’s own political history has been marked by repeated interruptions of constitutional rule. Civilian governments have been dismissed. Constitutions have been suspended or rewritten. The military has repeatedly positioned itself as the final arbiter of power. In such a system, the constitution is something that exists when convenient and disappears when inconvenient.

India chose a different path, and Republic Day marks that choice.

Kashmir is frequently presented as the point at which India’s republican claims supposedly collapse. Yet if anything, Kashmir illustrates the opposite. India’s engagement with Jammu and Kashmir — however contested, imperfect, or politically charged — has been framed through constitutional mechanisms: accession under law, representative institutions, judicial review, and the extension of rights. These processes have not eliminated conflict, but they have ensured that the dispute remains anchored to institutions rather than perpetual emergency.

Pakistan’s approach, by contrast, has leaned on internationalisation, rhetoric, and cross-border terrorism rather than constitutional stewardship. It is easier to challenge legitimacy from the outside than to build it through governance. That difference is not cosmetic; it shapes how each state manages dissent and instability.

Republic Day, then, is not about asserting control. It is about asserting restraint. States that rely on law to legitimise authority do not need constant mobilisation or permanent grievance to hold together. They can absorb criticism, adapt policy, and correct course without system collapse. States that lack this foundation often compensate with noise — slogans, denunciations, and symbolic protests — because institutional confidence is missing.

This is why Pakistan’s annual “Black Day” messaging rings hollow. It does not expose a weakness in India’s republic. It exposes the absence of a comparable constitutional anchor in Pakistan’s own political life.

None of this is to suggest that India’s republic is beyond critique. Constitutional systems survive precisely because they are argued over, tested, and sometimes strained. But the argument itself takes place within a shared framework. Power is contested through courts, legislatures, elections, and public debate, not by suspending the system altogether.

That is what Republic Day quietly reaffirms each year.

Strip away the parade, the flypast, and the televised ceremony, and what remains is a simple fact: India bound itself to a constitutional order and has lived within it for more than seven decades. In a region where constitutions have often been treated as temporary instruments, that endurance is not symbolic. It is the basis of legitimacy.

Republic Day does not demand approval from outside India. It does not need to answer slogans with slogans. Its significance lies in something less dramatic and more durable — the decision to make law, not force, the final source of authority. That decision still unsettles those who chose differently.