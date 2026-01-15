Republic Day Chief Guests Revealed: Top EU Leaders To Grace Parade; India-EU FTA Likely

The preparation for India's 77th Republic Day celebrations is underway. Security personnel and other stakeholders are doing an intensive rehearsal to ensure the January 26 ceremony proceeds seamlessly. This year, European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. Both leaders will be on a three-day State Visit to India from January 25 to January 27, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

During the visit, the two leaders will jointly preside over the India–EU Summit, which is set to take place on January 27. They are also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In addition, an India-EU Business Forum is also likely to be organized on the sidelines of the India-EU Summit. India-EU partnership had elevated to a strategic level in 2004, and ever since, the European Union has been India's largest strategic partners.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, bilateral relations have broadened and strengthened across multiple sectors, especially after the historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February 2025.

The statement also noted that the participation of EU leaders as Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations and the 16th India–EU Summit will further strengthen the India–EU Strategic Partnership and enhance cooperation in key areas of shared interest.



Both the EU leaders are visiting India on invitation of PM Modi. This visit is happening at a time when negotiations between India and the European Union for a Free Trade Agreement, which are at a final stage.

On Thursday, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal stated that 20 of the 24 chapters of the ambitious India–EU Free Trade Agreement have been completed, with only a few issues still under negotiation.

He also said both sides are "virtually engaged on a day-to-day basis".

"We have closed 20 out of 24 chapters completely; there are a few issues that are still under ongoing negotiations, which we are virtually engaged in on a day-to-day basis, and we are trying to see if we can meet the timeline before our leaders can meet," he said.

The agreement is likely to be signed between January 27 to January 29. It will exclude the agriculture sector.

Reportedly, New Delhi has sought concessions on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) as India-EU FTA negotiations approach conclusion.

CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) is a policy introduced by the European Union to tax imported goods based on their carbon emissions, aiming to prevent “carbon leakage” and encourage greener production. Essentially, products from countries with higher emissions could face additional costs when entering the EU. CBAM entered into force on January 1, 2026.

India's export of carbon-intensive goods, mainly steel, cement, iron, fertilizers etc, face higher tariffs under CBAM. India is the world’s second-largest steel producer, making its steel industry likely to be the most affected by the CBAM.