Republic Day: 'Nari Shakti' On Display As All-Women Contingent Of CRPF Takes Center Stage At Kartavya Path

Republic Day 2025: As the nation celebrated its 76th Republic Day, a 148-member all-women marching contingent of Central Reserve Police Force, led by Assistant Commandant Aishwarya Joy M showcased the spirit of 'Nari Shakti' as it marched down the Kartavya Path.

The CRPF Mahila Contingent was among the several contingents showing India’s courage and valour during the Republic Day Parade. It is made up of Women drawn from units deployed in various parts of the country for anti-insurgency, anti-Naxal and Law and Order duties and depicts a mini India as it consists of Mahila personnel from all parts of the country.

The Railway Protection Force's marching contingent, comprising 92 personnel, approached the saluting dais, led by Divisional Security Commissioner Aditya, playing the tune 'Veer Sainik'.

The RPF contingent at the Republic Day Parade showcased vigilance, strength and service, reflecting its critical role in securing Indian Railways and contributing to national progress. The force has 1087 fallen heroes so far who have sacrificed their lives at the altar of duty. Motto - 'Seva Hi Sankalp'.

The Delhi Police All Women's Band was also a crucial part of the Republic Day parade. The band participated for the second time and was led by Band Master Ruyangunuo Kense. The Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band comprises four Women sub-inspectors and 64 Women Constables.

Delhi Police marching contingent which is 16 times winner of best-marching contingent was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishi Kumar Singh, IPS.

Further came the contingent of the Border Security Force, with troops mounted on beautifully adorned camels in vibrant colours. These regal camels of the BSF, or 'Ships of the Desert,' are dependable companions in the inhospitable terrains of Rajasthan and the Rann of Kutch.

Interestingly, all the personnel in the contingent are more than six feet tall and sport similarly styled moustaches. People were surprised to witness the different dress items necessary to ceremonially dress camels and BSF riders.

Then came the Camel Mounted Band of the BSF, the only band of its kind in the world. Raised in 1986-87 by the Rajasthan Frontier of the BSF, the band is a permanent feature in the Desert and Marwar Festivals.

The massed Pipes and Drums Band of the Indian Army with 94 musicians the band drawn from 13 units left the audience amazed with their synchronized march-past with tunes of 'JAI JANAM BHUMI'.