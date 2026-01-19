Republic Day Parade 2026: Something Unexpected To March With The Army On Kartavya Path This Year

Advertisement
REPUBLIC DAY PARADE 2026

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 07:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Republic Day Parade 2026: Something Unexpected To March With The Army On Kartavya Path This YearIndian Army's animal contingent rehearsing ahead of the Republic Day parade 2026. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The 77th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026, will see the Indian Army unveil a spectacular display of its strategic formations along the Kartavya Path. European Union (EU) leaders, including Secretary-General Antonio Costa and Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, will grace the parade as chief guests. A naval contingent from the EU will also participate in the march past.

This year, the parade will feature a demonstration of battlefield formations. Soldiers from the Bhairav Battalion and Ladakh Scouts will coordinate with tanks, artillery, rockets and missiles, presenting these formations as they would appear in actual combat scenarios.

Defence Secretary Shares Details

On January 16, 2026, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh briefed reporters in New Delhi, highlighting that this year’s parade will introduce a new “battle arena” format.

The Army’s formations on the Kartavya Path will mimic real-life jungle and battlefield arrangements, offering a live demonstration of operational readiness.

Theme Of The 2026 Parade

The main theme for this year’s parade combines the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram with the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India). Most weapons and military equipment on display will be indigenous, including BrahMos cruise missiles, Akash surface-to-air defense systems, Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MR-SAM), C-295 aircraft and Light Combat Helicopters (LCH).

Army Animal Unit To Steal The Spotlight

For the first time, the parade will feature a full-scale Indian Army Animal Contingent. This visually striking and emotional segment will include two Bactrian camels, four Janskari ponies, four raptors, 10 Indian-bred military dogs and six working military dogs already serving in the armed forces.

The 2026 Republic Day parade promises to blend heritage, indigenous military power and modern battlefield expertise, offering spectators a vivid display of the country’s strategic capabilities.

