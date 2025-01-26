Advertisement
Republic Day Parade Highlights: 31 Tableaux, Elite Military Cavalries Shine On Kartvya Path In Delhi | WATCH

Republic Day tableau highlighted India's rich cultural heritage with striking visuals, including an ancient Tamil musical instrument rotating on a symbolic Konark Wheel and a depiction of the 'Golden Bird.'

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 26, 2025, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Republic Day Parade Highlights: 31 Tableaux, Elite Military Cavalries Shine On Kartvya Path In Delhi | WATCH Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: India celebrated 76th Republic Day on Sunday with the glamorous display of military prowess at New Delhi’s Kartavya Path. The celebrations featured 31 vibrant tableaux representing various states and ministries, accompanied by impeccably coordinated marching contingents from the armed forces. The event concluded with a spectacular fly-past, captivating the audience with a series of impressive aerial formations. 

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the Chief Guest at the event, attended the grand military parade and cultural performances alongside President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Cabinet members, and other dignitaries at Kartavya Path, the iconic boulevard in the national capital. The Republic Day parade also featured a 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia, adding to the occasion's grandeur. 

The Ministry of Culture's Republic Day tableau highlighted India's rich cultural heritage with striking visuals, including an ancient Tamil musical instrument rotating on a symbolic Konark Wheel and a depiction of the 'Golden Bird,' symbolizing the nation's cultural legacy and economic progress. Ten digital screens along the sides showcased the country's diversity in performing arts, literature, architecture, design, and tourism. According to the ministry, the tableau aimed to inspire pride in India's heritage and encourage citizens to embrace a brighter future. 

