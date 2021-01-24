Republic Day Parade is tribute to India's great socio-cultural heritage: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 24, 2021) said that the Republic Day Parade is a tribute to India's great socio-cultural heritage.

During an interaction in an 'At Home' event with the tribal guests, NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers and Tableaux Artists who would be a part of the upcoming Republic Day parade, PM Modi said, "Republic Day Parade is a tribute to India's great socio-cultural heritage and to the Constitution that gives life to the world’s biggest democracy."

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the participation of the tribal guests, the artists, NSS and NCC cadets in the Republic Day Parade fills every citizen with energy and that their display of the country's rich diversity fills everyone with pride.

Interaction with bright youngsters who would be taking part in the Republic Day parade. https://t.co/RT9BdVMajv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2021

PM Modi pointed out that in 2021, India is entering its 75th years of independence and will also celebrate 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary and expressed, "These events inspire us to rededicate ourselves to the cause of our country."

इस वर्ष हमारा देश अपनी आजादी के 75वें वर्ष में प्रवेश कर रहा है। इस वर्ष गुरु तेग बहादुर जी का 400वां प्रकाश पर्व भी है। इसी वर्ष हम नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जन्मजयंती भी बना रहे हैं। अब देश ने यह तय किया है कि नेताजी के जन्म दिवस को हम पराक्रम दिवस के रूप में मनाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/kqoyFcJ0dc — BJP (@BJP4India) January 24, 2021

Prime Minister told them that India is an embodiment of collective strength of aspiration of its countrymen and said, "India means – many states - one nation, many communities - one emotion, many paths - one goal, many customs - one value, many languages - one expression and many colours-one tricolour and this common destination is 'Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat'."

He appealed to the young guests from across the country to work for raising awareness of each other's customs, cuisine, languages and art.

Prime Minister Modi said that 'Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat' will give strength to 'local for vocal' movement.

"When one region will feel pride for the product of the other region and will promote that, only then the local product will have national and global reach. Success of 'vocal for local' and Aatamnirbhar Abhiyan is dependent on our youth," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister commended NCC and NSS for their contribution to the country in the hour of need, especially during coronavirus outbreak and asked them to take it forward in the next phase of the fight against the pandemic.

He asked them to come forward to help in the COVID-19 vaccination drive and use their reach in all the corners of the country and every part of the society to spread awareness about the vaccine.

"By making the vaccine, our scientists have fulfilled their duty, now it is our turn. We have to defeat every attempt to spread falsehood and rumour," said PM Modi.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arjun Munda, Kiren Rijuju and Renuka Singh Saruta were also present on the occasion.

This is to be noted that India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on January 26, the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.

