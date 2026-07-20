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'Requested to end sit-in, help restore normalcy': JP Nadda after meeting CJP leaders as they put forth 3 demands

The CJP delegation has submitted a memorandum, a written charter of demands, and the government has sought time to consult the BJP leadership before responding, marking the first formal engagement between the two sides since the 'Chalo Sansad' march intensified. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
'Requested to end sit-in, help restore normalcy': JP Nadda after meeting CJP leaders as they put forth 3 demands
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Union Health Minister JP Nadda/X

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